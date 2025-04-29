2025 Women's Retreat at Camp Yolijwa

There are girls' dorm rooms upstairs in the lodge that have bunk beds in them. There are two large shared bathrooms with toilet stalls and sinks in this hallway, and a large shared shower room with individual showers on the lower level. These rooms will cost $200 for the weekend. You can be right in the action by staying in the Dorms! Please note that your registration fee also covers all meals and activities.
THE WANAMAKER SUITE IS TAKEN. ONLY THE STAFF SUITE IS AVAILABLE. There are two rooms (the Wanamaker Suite, which holds a double bed and one bunk bed, and the Staff Suite, which has 6 bunk beds). Both of these rooms have an ensuite bathroom and a kitchenette. These rooms will keep you close to the action without needing to travel downstairs to shower. Staying in these rooms will cost $225 for the weekend. Please note that your registration fee also covers all meals and activities.
There are 4 cabins on the lakeside of the camp. Each cabin has bunks for 10 women and has an ensuite bath/shower, a kitchen area, and a dining area. Staying in the cabins will cost $225 for the weekend. Please note that your registration fee also covers all meals and activities.
There is a section of hotel rooms under the Gymnasium that sleep two-three per room. They are not single occupancy rooms. Each hotel room has a mini fridge/small kitchenette area. Staying in the hotel rooms will cost $250 for the weekend. Please note that your registration fee also covers all meals and activities.
If you are staying off campus or coming for only one day, the cost will be $200.00. This is because we will still be charged that amount for your attendance, whether you are staying on site or not. Please note that your registration fee also covers all meals and activities.
If you want a set of sheets and do not want to bring them, you can add this to your order.
