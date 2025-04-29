2025 Women's Retreat at Camp Yolijwa

THE WANAMAKER SUITE IS TAKEN. ONLY THE STAFF SUITE IS AVAILABLE. There are two rooms (the Wanamaker Suite, which holds a double bed and one bunk bed, and the Staff Suite, which has 6 bunk beds). Both of these rooms have an ensuite bathroom and a kitchenette. These rooms will keep you close to the action without needing to travel downstairs to shower. Staying in these rooms will cost $225 for the weekend. Please note that your registration fee also covers all meals and activities.