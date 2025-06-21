Women of West
2025 Women's Basketball and Women's Soccer Teams - Bowling Fundraiser
Spevock's Nautical Lanes
184 Miller Rd, Avon Lake, OH 44012, USA
Bowling Entry
$30
Grants entry to the event and includes Pizza, and Pop!! You will be assigned to a team and a lane upon arrival.
Bowling Team of Five
$150
Grants entry to the event for your team of 5 and includes Pizza, and Pop!!
Individual Donation
$100
Corporate Sponsorship
$250
Check only, made payable to Lutheran West. Please get the check to Julia Riley, or Spencer Schultz.
$
