2025 Women's Basketball and Women's Soccer Teams - Bowling Fundraiser

Spevock's Nautical Lanes

184 Miller Rd, Avon Lake, OH 44012, USA

Bowling Entry
$30
Grants entry to the event and includes Pizza, and Pop!! You will be assigned to a team and a lane upon arrival.
Bowling Team of Five
$150
Grants entry to the event for your team of 5 and includes Pizza, and Pop!!
Individual Donation
$100
Corporate Sponsorship
$250
Check only, made payable to Lutheran West. Please get the check to Julia Riley, or Spencer Schultz.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing