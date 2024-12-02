Air Force Association
2025 Wounded Airmen & Guardians Program Golf Tournament
8690 N Golfview Dr
Citrus Springs, FL 34434
Tournament Entry (Single Entry)
$75
Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, pastries and coffee in the morning, barbecue lunch, 1 drink, and 1 door prize ticket.
Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, pastries and coffee in the morning, barbecue lunch, 1 drink, and 1 door prize ticket.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Tournament Entry (4-Person Team)
$300
groupTicketCaption
Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, pastries and coffee in the morning, barbecue lunch, 4 drinks, and 4 door prize tickets.
Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, pastries and coffee in the morning, barbecue lunch, 4 drinks, and 4 door prize tickets.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
"Mulligan" Package
$20
Includes 4 mulligans (1 per person), 4 "red tee" (1 per person, will be a set distance beyond the red tee for our lady golfers), and 3 feet of string for putts!
Includes 4 mulligans (1 per person), 4 "red tee" (1 per person, will be a set distance beyond the red tee for our lady golfers), and 3 feet of string for putts!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout