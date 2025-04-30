2025 W.O.W. Women’s Retreat

This is a Sisterhood of fellowship with a loaded itinerary: Registration is 9:30am 1st workshop will begin promptly at 10am, presented Dr Tamara Willis. The 2nd workshop will immediately follow, presented by Sister Ka’Shell Long. There will be a buffet style luncheon. Then we will hear a dynamic word from Dr Kisha Birden. This workshop is guaranteed to leave you full of God’s grace and mercy. These impactful women will speak on how the women of God will continue to pray for families, children, young adults, our city and the church. God is coming back for a church without a spot or wrinkle!

