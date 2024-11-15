2025 Wuffstock Festival of Dogs

The vendor fee is $45.00. Food Vendors will require a food safety certificate must be permitted with the City of Lake City. Electric hook-up additional fees are 20amp/$15, 30amp/$25, 50 amp/$30. No vendors will be added after 2/26/25. *Only one vendor space per multi-level company will be accepted for the event. (Examples: Paparazzi, Tupperware, Scentsy, Avon, Mary Kay, Young Living Etc.) These vendors will be based on the first registration received/paid.
All vendors will need to be set up by 9am. Opening ceremonies begin at 10:00am. Break down is at 4:00pm
BY REGISTERING YOU AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING:
Release & Indemnity Agreement – Please read and agree, before signing: In consideration of being permitted to participate in Wuffstock, I acknowledge that I assume full responsibility for my safety, the safety of my volunteers and attending animals. I further understand that I am participating in the Wuffstock event at my own risk and I agree to release, waive and hold harmless Covenant Pet Trust, Inc., its officers, directors, agents, legal representatives, volunteers, members and each of them (hereinafter as to “Releases”) from any and all liability to me, my spouse, legal representative and/or heirs and assigns, for any and all loss, personal injury or damage and any claim, or damages resulting there from on account of injury to my person, property or pets whether caused by the negligence of Release or otherwise while participating in Wuffstock. I agree that this release, waiver and indemnity agreement is intended to be as broad and inclusive as permitted by the laws of the State of Florida and if any portion hereof is later found to be invalid or unenforceable then it is agreed that the balance of the agreement shall be notwithstanding continue in the full legal force and effect. I further agree that in the consideration of being permitted to participate in Wuffstock, I consent to be photographed and videotaped and release Covenant Pet Trust, Inc., to the a likeness of myself, our volunteers and any animals attending to be used in promotional advertising for future event.
SMOOCHING POOCHES
$8
The dog that licks their owners face the most in 1 minute wins the ribbon.
BEST DRESSED
$8
Could your pup be the talk of the town in their finest or funniest duds?
BEST NOSE
$8
A hilariously fun game where each dog individually has the opportunity to find the hotdog hidden in one of two hidden boxes. This is a timed event and the best time wins.
SAM THE DOODLE SPECIAL NEEDS CHARITY RACE
$8
All proceeds for this race go to the Pay It Forward Program that funds the rescue of pets who's owners have passed without a pet plan. We pull from shelters & family members
SKIPPY J. WHEELCHAIR RACE
$8
BEAT THE HEAT CHARITY RACE
$8
ALL PROCEEDS FROM THIS RACE BENIFIT
NON PROFIT VENDOR
free
ALL VENDORS ATTENDING WITH DOGS ARE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE PROOF OF LIABILITY INSURANCE ALONG WITH THEIR APPLICATION. SAME DAY ADOPTIONS OF RESCUED SPAY/NEUTERED & VACCINATED ANIMALS ARE PERMITTED.
Bring your own tent, table and chairs. If you bring any personal pets you will need your own x-pens and crates.
Vendors can begin set up at 7am. All vendors will need to be set up at 9:00 AM. The opening ceremonies starting at 10:00 AM. Packing up time is at 4PM.
BY CONTINUING REGISTRATION YOU AGREE TO THE LIABILITY WAIVER AND TERMS OF PARTICIPATING IN THIS EVENT
Release & Indemnity Agreement – Please read and agree before signing: In consideration of being permitted to participate in Wuffstock, I acknowledge that I assume full responsibility for my safety and the safety of my volunteers and attending animals. I further understand that I am participating in the Wuffstock event at my own risk and I agree to release, waive and hold harmless Covenant Pet Trust, Inc., its officers, directors, agents, legal representatives, volunteers, members and each of them (hereinafter to as “Releases’) from any and all liability to me, my spouse, legal representative and/or heirs and assigns, for any and all loss, personal injury or damage and any claim or damages resulting therefrom on account of injury to my person, property or pets whether caused by the negligence of Release or otherwise while participating in Wuffstock. I agree that this release, waiver and indemnity agreement is intended to be as broad and inclusive as permitted by the laws of the State of Florida and if any portion thereof is later found to be invalid or unenforceable then it is agreed that the balance of the agreement shall be notwithstanding continue in the full legal force and effect. I further agree that in consideration of being permitted to participate in Wuffstock, I consent to be photographed and videotaped and release Covenant Pet Trust, Inc. to use a likeness of myself, our volunteers and any animals attending to be used in promotional advertising for future events.
