2025 Wuffstock Festival of Dogs

ALL VENDORS ATTENDING WITH DOGS ARE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE PROOF OF LIABILITY INSURANCE ALONG WITH THEIR APPLICATION. SAME DAY ADOPTIONS OF RESCUED SPAY/NEUTERED & VACCINATED ANIMALS ARE PERMITTED. Bring your own tent, table and chairs. If you bring any personal pets you will need your own x-pens and crates. Vendors can begin set up at 7am. All vendors will need to be set up at 9:00 AM. The opening ceremonies starting at 10:00 AM. Packing up time is at 4PM. BY CONTINUING REGISTRATION YOU AGREE TO THE LIABILITY WAIVER AND TERMS OF PARTICIPATING IN THIS EVENT Release & Indemnity Agreement – Please read and agree before signing: In consideration of being permitted to participate in Wuffstock, I acknowledge that I assume full responsibility for my safety and the safety of my volunteers and attending animals. I further understand that I am participating in the Wuffstock event at my own risk and I agree to release, waive and hold harmless Covenant Pet Trust, Inc., its officers, directors, agents, legal representatives, volunteers, members and each of them (hereinafter to as “Releases’) from any and all liability to me, my spouse, legal representative and/or heirs and assigns, for any and all loss, personal injury or damage and any claim or damages resulting therefrom on account of injury to my person, property or pets whether caused by the negligence of Release or otherwise while participating in Wuffstock. I agree that this release, waiver and indemnity agreement is intended to be as broad and inclusive as permitted by the laws of the State of Florida and if any portion thereof is later found to be invalid or unenforceable then it is agreed that the balance of the agreement shall be notwithstanding continue in the full legal force and effect. I further agree that in consideration of being permitted to participate in Wuffstock, I consent to be photographed and videotaped and release Covenant Pet Trust, Inc. to use a likeness of myself, our volunteers and any animals attending to be used in promotional advertising for future events.

ALL VENDORS ATTENDING WITH DOGS ARE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE PROOF OF LIABILITY INSURANCE ALONG WITH THEIR APPLICATION. SAME DAY ADOPTIONS OF RESCUED SPAY/NEUTERED & VACCINATED ANIMALS ARE PERMITTED. Bring your own tent, table and chairs. If you bring any personal pets you will need your own x-pens and crates. Vendors can begin set up at 7am. All vendors will need to be set up at 9:00 AM. The opening ceremonies starting at 10:00 AM. Packing up time is at 4PM. BY CONTINUING REGISTRATION YOU AGREE TO THE LIABILITY WAIVER AND TERMS OF PARTICIPATING IN THIS EVENT Release & Indemnity Agreement – Please read and agree before signing: In consideration of being permitted to participate in Wuffstock, I acknowledge that I assume full responsibility for my safety and the safety of my volunteers and attending animals. I further understand that I am participating in the Wuffstock event at my own risk and I agree to release, waive and hold harmless Covenant Pet Trust, Inc., its officers, directors, agents, legal representatives, volunteers, members and each of them (hereinafter to as “Releases’) from any and all liability to me, my spouse, legal representative and/or heirs and assigns, for any and all loss, personal injury or damage and any claim or damages resulting therefrom on account of injury to my person, property or pets whether caused by the negligence of Release or otherwise while participating in Wuffstock. I agree that this release, waiver and indemnity agreement is intended to be as broad and inclusive as permitted by the laws of the State of Florida and if any portion thereof is later found to be invalid or unenforceable then it is agreed that the balance of the agreement shall be notwithstanding continue in the full legal force and effect. I further agree that in consideration of being permitted to participate in Wuffstock, I consent to be photographed and videotaped and release Covenant Pet Trust, Inc. to use a likeness of myself, our volunteers and any animals attending to be used in promotional advertising for future events.

seeMoreDetailsMobile