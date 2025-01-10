2025 WV DST Statewide Founders Day Celebration

We are donating books to Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School. Soror Snow was the first Black principal in Kanawha County after desegregation. She also received several community awards and served on the Human Rights Commission. Still, getting her name on the elementary was not an easy task and required marches and work by the Black community, the school staff and students, and others. Perseverance paid out, and her name was finally added after several years.

