2025 WV DST Statewide Founders Day Celebration

400 2nd Ave

South Charleston, WV 25303, USA

Alumnae Soror Admission
$65
Includes Reception & Luncheon
Delta Dear Soror Admission
$50
Includes Reception & Luncheon
Collegiate Soror Admission
$50
Includes Reception & Luncheon
General Guest Admission
$50
Luncheon only
Vendor Registration
$100
Vendor Space
Community Service Project Contribution
$10
We are donating books to Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School. Soror Snow was the first Black principal in Kanawha County after desegregation. She also received several community awards and served on the Human Rights Commission. Still, getting her name on the elementary was not an easy task and required marches and work by the Black community, the school staff and students, and others. Perseverance paid out, and her name was finally added after several years.

