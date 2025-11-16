2025 Year-End Program and Shoutouts

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Changed Isaac & Jacoby from half to full page. Hatfields' had ordered a half page, so I ordered Jacoby's a 1/2 page so there'd be an even # of halves. But when I created Isaac's, I mistakenly made it full and didn't have time to fix it, so I made Jacoby's full also and will pay the difference. : Jane Brauchla-Mooneyhan
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