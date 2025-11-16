Cincinnati Eagles Football

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Cincinnati Eagles Football

About this event

2025 Year-End Program and Shoutouts

Program
$15
Shoutout: Full-Page item
Shoutout: Full-Page
$100

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Shoutout: Half-Page item
Shoutout: Half-Page
$75
change 2 half-pages to full pages
$50

Changed Isaac & Jacoby from half to full page. Hatfields' had ordered a half page, so I ordered Jacoby's a 1/2 page so there'd be an even # of halves. But when I created Isaac's, I mistakenly made it full and didn't have time to fix it, so I made Jacoby's full also and will pay the difference. : Jane Brauchla-Mooneyhan

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