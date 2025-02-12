2025 YET Gala Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
If you’re not able to attend the YET Gala but would still like to support our mission, we invite you to make a donation. Your contribution will directly benefit the youth we serve and help us continue providing vital resources, mentorship, and life-changing opportunities. Every gift brings us one step closer to building brighter futures.
Thank you for believing in our youth—even from afar.
-Entry to the elegant Winter Wonderland Gala
-Access to a full evening of entertainment, including live performances and youth showcases
-A delicious catered dinner and dessert
-Participation in the Silent Auction and raffles
-Opportunity to network with community leaders, educators, and supporters
-A night of celebration, inspiration, and impact in support of youth empowerment
-Admission for two to the YET Gala "A Winter Wonderland"
-Access to dinner, dessert, entertainment, and youth showcases
-Commemorative photo
-An unforgettable evening supporting the next generation of leader
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!