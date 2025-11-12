Yi Hwang Academy Of Language Excellence Parent Teacher Org

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Yi Hwang Academy Of Language Excellence Parent Teacher Org

About this raffle

2025 Yhale PTO International Night Raffle

Join Your Student for Lunch + $20 GC Big Sisters Kitchen
$5

5 lucky winners will get to join their student for lunch (BYOL) at Yhale - Priceless! They will also win a $20 gift card to Big Sisters Kitchen (delicious Korean food!).

$40 Gift Card to Boba Mocha
$5

One lucky boba lover will win a $40 giftcard to Boba Mocha!

($40 Value)

3 Autographed Baseballs - Baltimore Orioles
$10

1 lucky winner gets to take home 3 autographed baseballs by Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson & Adley Rutschman ($250 Value)

4 Gwinnett Stripers Tickets
$10

4 Gwinnett Stripers Tickets - Enjoy a Stripers game with 3 of your guests! ($88 Value)

10 Free Scoops @ Butter & Cream + Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker
$10

Win 10 free scoops of ice cream from Butter & Cream and recreate your favorite flavors with a Cuisinart Ice Cream maker ($125 Value)

$100 Gift Card to Funville Factory Indoor Playground
$10

Win 2 $50 gift cards to Funville Factory Indoor Playground in Johns Creek ($100 Value)

Unlimited Classes @ Phoenix Wellness Arts for 1 Month
$10

2 lucky winners will win a month of unlimited classes at Phoenix Wellness Arts in Duluth (Kung Fu anyone?) and a lion dance keychain ($169 Value)

$100 GC to Big Sisters Kitchen + $40 GC to The Bake
$10

Be 1 of 2 winners to enjoy gift cards worth $100 to Big Sisters Kitchen (homey, delicious Korean food down the street from Yhale) and $40 to The Bake (across the street from Yhale) $140 Value)

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