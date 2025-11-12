2025 Yhale PTO International Night Raffle

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About this raffle
5 lucky winners will get to join their student for lunch (BYOL) at Yhale - Priceless! They will also win a $20 gift card to Big Sisters Kitchen (delicious Korean food!).
One lucky boba lover will win a $40 giftcard to Boba Mocha!
($40 Value)
1 lucky winner gets to take home 3 autographed baseballs by Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson & Adley Rutschman ($250 Value)
4 Gwinnett Stripers Tickets - Enjoy a Stripers game with 3 of your guests! ($88 Value)
Win 10 free scoops of ice cream from Butter & Cream and recreate your favorite flavors with a Cuisinart Ice Cream maker ($125 Value)
Win 2 $50 gift cards to Funville Factory Indoor Playground in Johns Creek ($100 Value)
2 lucky winners will win a month of unlimited classes at Phoenix Wellness Arts in Duluth (Kung Fu anyone?) and a lion dance keychain ($169 Value)
Be 1 of 2 winners to enjoy gift cards worth $100 to Big Sisters Kitchen (homey, delicious Korean food down the street from Yhale) and $40 to The Bake (across the street from Yhale) $140 Value)
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