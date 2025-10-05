Hosted by

Young Nonprofit Professionals Network Of Greater Grand Rapids

2025 YNPN GR Leadership Awards Silent Auction

Package #1: Grand Rapids Gold item
$10

The Grand Rapids Gold has all the swag. Enjoy this unique bundle all housed within its GR Gold cinch bag. You will find 2 gold chains, 2 wallets, 2 fanny packs, a GR Gold bobble head, a GR Gold jersey (Size XL), and 2 sets of Flex tickets for 2. [$150 value]

Package #2: Max's South Seas Hideaway item
$20

Max's South Seas Hideaway, located in downtown Grand Rapids, provides a two-story dining and drinking experience designed to transport guests to a distant tropical paradise bathed in perpetual twilight. Perfect for date night is a $100 Gift Card.

[$100 value]

Package #3: Meijer item
$20

We can always use a gift card to Meijer, your local one stop shop grocer. How about 2, here are two $100 gift cards. [$200 value]

Package #4: Zeytin Bar & Grill item
$10

Zeytin Bar & Grill, located in Ada, has provided a $60 gift card.

Zeytin Bar & Grill offers Authentic Turkish and Mediterranean Cuisine serving as Michigan's only Turkish restaurant. Don't miss out on this cuisine. [$60 value]

Package #5: The Leslie Makeup Studio item
$10

Receive a Personal touch with a $65 gift card for makeup application at The Leslie Makeup Studio.

[$65 value]

Package #6: Sky Zone Trampoline Park item
$10

Sky Zone is a trampoline park that believes in the power of play. Here is your opportunity to jump around for up to 60 minutes with 4 passes.

[$105 value]

Package #7: Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse item
$10

Enjoy a 1 month unlimited yoga certificate to Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse with 2 funky buddha stickers package. [$155 value]

Package #8: Public Thread Bag item
$10

Public Thread is organization that sources textiles to ensure that materials are diverted from landfills and given a second life. Take home a phenomenal 15x9x6 bag. [$125 value]

Package #9: Grand Rapids Public Museum item
$10

Enjoy 4 passes to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. [$56 value]

Package #10: Treetops Collective item
$5

Treetops Collective bundle includes coffee, a mug, and a post card. [$35 value]

Package #11: Lima item
$20

Lima candle making classes for 5 people. Includes 1.5 hours that includes pouring your own 12oz candle, enjoying wine and appetizers. Expires 12/31/25. [$250 value]

Package #12: Founders Brewing Co item
$20

Enjoy a $100 Gift card to Founders Brewing Co, a tour for up to 10 people and Founders stickers. [$200 value]

Package #13: The Twisted Hot Yoga item
$20

Enjoy a 1 Month Pass to Twisted Hot Yoga located off of the E. Beltline for your steamy workout. [$165 Value]

