2025 YNPN GR Leadership Awards Silent Auction

About this event
The Grand Rapids Gold has all the swag. Enjoy this unique bundle all housed within its GR Gold cinch bag. You will find 2 gold chains, 2 wallets, 2 fanny packs, a GR Gold bobble head, a GR Gold jersey (Size XL), and 2 sets of Flex tickets for 2. [$150 value]
Max's South Seas Hideaway, located in downtown Grand Rapids, provides a two-story dining and drinking experience designed to transport guests to a distant tropical paradise bathed in perpetual twilight. Perfect for date night is a $100 Gift Card.
[$100 value]
We can always use a gift card to Meijer, your local one stop shop grocer. How about 2, here are two $100 gift cards. [$200 value]
Zeytin Bar & Grill, located in Ada, has provided a $60 gift card.
Zeytin Bar & Grill offers Authentic Turkish and Mediterranean Cuisine serving as Michigan's only Turkish restaurant. Don't miss out on this cuisine. [$60 value]
Receive a Personal touch with a $65 gift card for makeup application at The Leslie Makeup Studio.
[$65 value]
Sky Zone is a trampoline park that believes in the power of play. Here is your opportunity to jump around for up to 60 minutes with 4 passes.
[$105 value]
Enjoy a 1 month unlimited yoga certificate to Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse with 2 funky buddha stickers package. [$155 value]
Public Thread is organization that sources textiles to ensure that materials are diverted from landfills and given a second life. Take home a phenomenal 15x9x6 bag. [$125 value]
Enjoy 4 passes to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. [$56 value]
Treetops Collective bundle includes coffee, a mug, and a post card. [$35 value]
Lima candle making classes for 5 people. Includes 1.5 hours that includes pouring your own 12oz candle, enjoying wine and appetizers. Expires 12/31/25. [$250 value]
Enjoy a $100 Gift card to Founders Brewing Co, a tour for up to 10 people and Founders stickers. [$200 value]
Enjoy a 1 Month Pass to Twisted Hot Yoga located off of the E. Beltline for your steamy workout. [$165 Value]
