2025 Yoga Workshops

The class will focus on more traditional yoga with flowing movements.
Yoga Nidra
$20
The class will have a short restorative yoga flow followed by yoga nidra, or yogic sleep. It is a meditative class intended to restore.
Both Classes
$30
Additional Donation to New Haven Veteran Groups
$5
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
Additional Donation to New Haven Veteran Groups
$10
Additional Donation to New Haven Veteran Groups
$25
