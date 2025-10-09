Hosted by

2025 Young Marines Birthday Ball 60th Anniversary

Kailua

HI 96734, USA

Adults
$50

Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Young Marines Birthday Ball – 60th Anniversary Celebration, a full dinner, entertainment, and an evening of tradition and camaraderie as we honor our Young Marines, veterans, and supporters.

Children 3 - 17 years of age
$25

NON-YOUNG MARINES OR RECRUITS

Children 2 yrs old & younger
Free

YM & Rct Children Children 3 - 17 years of age
Free

YOUNG MARINES AND RECRUITS


