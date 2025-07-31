United Way Of South Hampton Roads

Hosted by

United Way Of South Hampton Roads

About this event

2025 Young Philanthropists TopGolf Tournament

5444 Greenwich Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23462, USA

1 Raffle Ticket
$1
7 Raffle Tickets
$5
15 Raffle Tickets
$10
T-Shirt ONLY
$20
Individual Ticket
$40

Includes food & drink ticket, as well as this year's t-shirt.

Birdie Sponsor
$500

Includes logo/mention on select promotional materials, and 3 competitors (each gets a t-shirt, food, and drink ticket).

Par Sponsor
$1,000

Includes 1 bay, logo/mention on select promotional materials, and 6 competitors (each gets a t-shirt, food, and drink ticket).

Caddie Sponsor
$1,500

Includes 1 bay, logo on t-shirt, logo/mention on select promotional materials, food/drink sponsor recognition during event, and 6 competitors (each gets a t-shirt, food, and drink ticket).

Fore Sponsor
$2,000

Includes 2 bays, logo on t-shirt, logo on leaderboard, logo/mention on all promotional materials, and 6 competitors (each gets a t-shirt, food, and drink ticket).

Hole in One Sponsor
$3,000

Includes 2 bays, logo on t-shirt, opportunity to introduce tournament, logo on leaderboard, logo/mention on all promotional materials, and 6 competitors (each gets a t-shirt, food, and drink ticket).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!