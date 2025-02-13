Mosley Foundation of Love
2025 Mosley Youth Boxing Camp
1118 Loma Vista St
Pomona, CA 91768, USA
Registration Fee
$50
Registration fee holds your spot at the camp.
Camp Fee
$100
Includes breakfast and Lunch Goody Bag Training
Spectator Fee
$40
Includes breakfast and Lunch
