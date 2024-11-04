Family Camp Facilities Full Reservations for Families & Single Adults

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About this event
Please register each member of your party for emergency and security reasons. Click on "Add" to the right and increment for the total people in your party. Do not include Senior or Junior Campers - they are registered directly with those departments. You will also be asked where you are staying if not reserving a camp facility below.
Advance Purchase: Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Drive down unloading.
https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/
You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
Advance Purchase: Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Drive down unloading.
https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/
You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
Advance Purchase: Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Drive down unloading.
https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/
You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
$1,165 Minimum Reservation
https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
$840 for 1-2 Minimum Reservation
$1,055 for 3-4 Must pay $215 upon arrival
$1,165 for 5+ Must pay $325 upon arrival
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
$840 for 1-2 Minimum Reservation
$1,055 for 3-4 Must pay $215 upon arrival
$1,165 for 5+ Must pay $325 upon arrival
https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
$840 for 1-2 Minimum Reservation
$1,055 for 3-4 Must pay $215 upon arrival
$1,165 for 5+ Must pay $325 upon arrival
https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
$840 for 1-2 Minimum Reservation
$1,055 for 3-4 Must pay $215 upon arrival
$1,165 for 5+ Must pay $325 upon arrival
https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
$840 for 1-2 Minimum Reservation
$1,055 for 3-4 Must pay $216 upon arrival
$1,161 for 5+ Must pay $324 upon arrival
https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
https://livingwatersranch.org/motels/
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
https://livingwatersranch.org/motels/
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
https://livingwatersranch.org/motels/
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
https://livingwatersranch.org/ponderosa-bunkhouse/
Rustic Shared Bunk House Minimum 10/Maximum 24
Bring own bedding (sleeping bag), towels, and toiletries.
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
$135 1-2 People Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Must pay upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries. Located by Blue Spruce Chalet.
https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
$135 1-2 People Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Must pay upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries. Located by Blue Spruce and Evergreen Chalets.
https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
$135 1-2 People Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Must pay upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries. Located near Evergreen Chalet.
https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
$135 1-2 People Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Must pay upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries. Located near the Ranch House.
https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
$110 1-2 Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Must pay upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries. These are Dry camp sites on the south side of the creek for RV's & Tents.
https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
$85 1-2 Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Must pay upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries.
https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!