Hosted by

Idaho District of the United Pentecostal Church, Inc.

About this event

Family Camp Facilities Full Reservations for Families & Single Adults

3599 Garden Creek Rd

Challis, ID 83226, USA

Registration
Free

Please register each member of your party for emergency and security reasons. Click on "Add" to the right and increment for the total people in your party. Do not include Senior or Junior Campers - they are registered directly with those departments. You will also be asked where you are staying if not reserving a camp facility below.

Ministry School Queen Suite w/Fireplace Downstairs 5 nights
$630

Advance Purchase: Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Drive down unloading.

https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/

You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Ministry School Queen Downstairs 5 nights
$785

Advance Purchase: Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Drive down unloading.

https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/

You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Ministry School Double Twin Bunks Downstairs 5 nights
$785

Advance Purchase: Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Drive down unloading.

https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/

You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Chalet White Pine Family 5 nights
$1,165

$1,165 Minimum Reservation

https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Ranch House Family Walkout to Parking 5 nights
$840

$840 for 1-2 Minimum Reservation
$1,055 for 3-4 Must pay $215 upon arrival
$1,165 for 5+ Must pay $325 upon arrival

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Chalet Blue Spruce Family Upper Walkout Parking 5 nights
$840

$840 for 1-2 Minimum Reservation
$1,055 for 3-4 Must pay $215 upon arrival
$1,165 for 5+ Must pay $325 upon arrival

https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Chalet Blue Spruce Family Lower 5 nights
$840

$840 for 1-2 Minimum Reservation
$1,055 for 3-4 Must pay $215 upon arrival
$1,165 for 5+ Must pay $325 upon arrival

https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Chalet Evergreen Family Upper Walkout Parking 5 nights
$840

$840 for 1-2 Minimum Reservation
$1,055 for 3-4 Must pay $215 upon arrival
$1,165 for 5+ Must pay $325 upon arrival

https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Chalet Evergreen Family Lower 5 nights
$840

$840 for 1-2 Minimum Reservation
$1,055 for 3-4 Must pay $216 upon arrival
$1,161 for 5+ Must pay $324 upon arrival

https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Motel Pioneer 1 bedroom, 2 twin beds, privt bath/shwr 5 nts
$380

https://livingwatersranch.org/motels/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Motel White Cloud 1 bdrm, 2 twin beds, priv bath/shwr 5 nts
$380

https://livingwatersranch.org/motels/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Motel Sawtooth 1 bdrm 2 twin beds, private bath/shwr 5 nts
$380

https://livingwatersranch.org/motels/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Ponderosa Bunk House Across Creek
$80

https://livingwatersranch.org/ponderosa-bunkhouse/

Rustic Shared Bunk House Minimum 10/Maximum 24
Bring own bedding (sleeping bag), towels, and toiletries.
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

RV Site with full hookups (2 Persons) 5 nights #1
$135

$135 1-2 People Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Must pay upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries. Located by Blue Spruce Chalet.

https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

RV Site with full hookups (2 Persons) 5 nights #2
$135

$135 1-2 People Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Must pay upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries. Located by Blue Spruce and Evergreen Chalets.

https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

RV Site with full hookups (2 Persons) 5 nights #3
$135

$135 1-2 People Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Must pay upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries. Located near Evergreen Chalet.

https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

RV Site with full hookups (2 Persons) 5 nights #5
$135

$135 1-2 People Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Must pay upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries. Located near the Ranch House.

https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

RV Sites without hookups across creek
$110

$110 1-2 Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Must pay upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries. These are Dry camp sites on the south side of the creek for RV's & Tents.

https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Tent Sites Across Creek
$85

$85 1-2 Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Must pay upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries.

https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!