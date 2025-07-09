Celebration of YPAS Gala DuPont Manual’s Youth Performing Arts School (YPAS) Corporate Sponsorship Impact Opportunities
Award Winning Sponsor
$10,000
- Full page ad in YPAS Mainstage Musical Program for 6 performances
- Corporate logo on signage throughout the venue
- Corporate logo displayed on printed materials
- Corporate logo shared on social media promoting the event
- Acknowledgement by the emcee of the event
- 2 Tables – for 8
- VIP experience prior to event at the venue
- Tickets to fall and spring YPAS theater performances
- Full page ad in YPAS Mainstage Musical Program for 6 performances
- Corporate logo on signage throughout the venue
- Corporate logo displayed on printed materials
- Corporate logo shared on social media promoting the event
- Acknowledgement by the emcee of the event
- 2 Tables – for 8
- VIP experience prior to event at the venue
- Tickets to fall and spring YPAS theater performances
- Half page ad in YPAS Mainstage Musical Program for 6 performances
- Corporate logo on signage at the event
- Corporate logo shared on social media promoting the event
- Acknowledgement by the emcee of the event
- 1 Table – for 8
- VIP experience prior to event at the venue
- Half page ad in YPAS Mainstage Musical Program for 6 performances
- Corporate logo on signage at the event
- Corporate logo shared on social media promoting the event
- Acknowledgement by the emcee of the event
- 1 Table – for 8
- VIP experience prior to event at the venue
Song and Dance Sponsor
$2,500
- Quarter page ad in YPAS Mainstage Musical Program for 6 performances
- Corporate logo on signage at the event
- Corporate logo shared on social media promoting the event
- Quarter page ad in YPAS Mainstage Musical Program for 6 performances
- Corporate logo on signage at the event
- Corporate logo shared on social media promoting the event
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