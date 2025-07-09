The Producers Inc

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The Producers Inc

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Celebration of YPAS Gala DuPont Manual’s Youth Performing Arts School (YPAS) Corporate Sponsorship Impact Opportunities

Award Winning Sponsor
$10,000
  • Full page ad in YPAS Mainstage Musical Program for 6 performances
  • Corporate logo on signage throughout the venue
  • Corporate logo displayed on printed materials
  • Corporate logo shared on social media promoting the event
  • Acknowledgement by the emcee of the event
  • 2 Tables – for 8 
  • VIP experience prior to event at the venue
  • Tickets to fall and spring YPAS theater performances
0
Green Room Sponsor
$5,000
  • Half page ad in YPAS Mainstage Musical Program for 6 performances
  • Corporate logo on signage at the event
  • Corporate logo shared on social media promoting the event
  • Acknowledgement by the emcee of the event
  • 1 Table – for 8 
  • VIP experience prior to event at the venue
0
Song and Dance Sponsor
$2,500
  • Quarter page ad in YPAS Mainstage Musical Program for 6 performances
  • Corporate logo on signage at the event
  • Corporate logo shared on social media promoting the event
0
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