2025 Yuma HOG Territorial Prison Run & Bike Show Silent Auction

This collection includes 8 items: Longtooth Coin Display (14 W x 18 H"). can hold up to 20 coins in a variety of shapes and sizes. The lightweight design is easy to hang and coins are held securely in notched shelves and 7 challenge coins.
This collection includes 8 items: Longtooth Coin Display (14 W x 18 H"). can hold up to 20 coins in a variety of shapes and sizes. The lightweight design is easy to hang and coins are held securely in notched shelves and 7 challenge coins.
Bar & Shield Coin Display & Challenge Coins
$20
Starting bid
This collection includes 8 items: Bar & Shield Coin Display (18" W x 14" H) can fit up to 25 coins in an attractive, matte black hanging display with slotted shelves to keep your collection in perfect alignment and 7 challenge coins.
This collection includes 8 items: Bar & Shield Coin Display (18" W x 14" H) can fit up to 25 coins in an attractive, matte black hanging display with slotted shelves to keep your collection in perfect alignment and 7 challenge coins.
Cocktails, Cribbage & Pickleball. Oh my!
$20
Starting bid
This collection includes 3 items: Cocktail travel kit in durable canvas carrying case features Winged Bar & Shield and embossed Harley-Davidson on the strap, Pickleball set is crafted for performance, designed for all skill levels for indoor or outdoor play in America's #1 fastest-growing sport, and Harley-Davidson #1 Cribbage Set – where classic craftsmanship meets iconic style. With its sleek design and premium materials, this cribbage set is not just a game, it's a statement of passion and heritage.
This collection includes 3 items: Cocktail travel kit in durable canvas carrying case features Winged Bar & Shield and embossed Harley-Davidson on the strap, Pickleball set is crafted for performance, designed for all skill levels for indoor or outdoor play in America's #1 fastest-growing sport, and Harley-Davidson #1 Cribbage Set – where classic craftsmanship meets iconic style. With its sleek design and premium materials, this cribbage set is not just a game, it's a statement of passion and heritage.
Party Tub, Belt Bag & More
$20
Starting bid
This collection includes 5 items: 8.5 Qt. Black plastic tub with moulded handles. Four 16 oz. Tritan plastic pints, Classic Codura Genuine Leather/Canvas Belt Bag, Pickleball paddle, Harley-Davidson #1 Cribbage Set – where classic craftsmanship meets iconic style. With its sleek design and premium materials, this cribbage set is not just a game, it's a statement of passion and heritage, and Harley-Davidson® Limited Edition Vintage Collection Series 4 - 1919 Model J Collectible Poker Chips
This collection includes 5 items: 8.5 Qt. Black plastic tub with moulded handles. Four 16 oz. Tritan plastic pints, Classic Codura Genuine Leather/Canvas Belt Bag, Pickleball paddle, Harley-Davidson #1 Cribbage Set – where classic craftsmanship meets iconic style. With its sleek design and premium materials, this cribbage set is not just a game, it's a statement of passion and heritage, and Harley-Davidson® Limited Edition Vintage Collection Series 4 - 1919 Model J Collectible Poker Chips
Staycation Package
$20
Starting bid
This collection includes 5 items: All-purpose 24" Medium Dura-Duffel constructed from tough, water-resistant Nylon with reinforced bottoms and ultra-strong zippers, Harley-Davidson motor oil can puzzle. At 1,000 pieces and measuring in at 26.5" round, 175g ultimate high flying disc is made from high quality, precisely-weighted materials for maximum distance, accuracy of throw, and rapid turnover return rate, Harley-Davidson #1 Cribbage Set – where classic craftsmanship meets iconic style. With its sleek design and premium materials, this cribbage set is not just a game, it's a statement of passion and heritage, and Harley-Davidson® Vintage Series 5 - 1920 Model J Collectible Poker Chips.
This collection includes 5 items: All-purpose 24" Medium Dura-Duffel constructed from tough, water-resistant Nylon with reinforced bottoms and ultra-strong zippers, Harley-Davidson motor oil can puzzle. At 1,000 pieces and measuring in at 26.5" round, 175g ultimate high flying disc is made from high quality, precisely-weighted materials for maximum distance, accuracy of throw, and rapid turnover return rate, Harley-Davidson #1 Cribbage Set – where classic craftsmanship meets iconic style. With its sleek design and premium materials, this cribbage set is not just a game, it's a statement of passion and heritage, and Harley-Davidson® Vintage Series 5 - 1920 Model J Collectible Poker Chips.
Game Night & Go!
$20
Starting bid
This collection includes 4 items: Modular crossbody pouch, with matte black finish. Constructed from recycled polyester. Screen printed bar & shield logo. Silicone coated reverse coil zipper. Exterior back slip pocket. Interior leather card slots. Adjustable shoulder strap. Size: 6.5" x 9" x 3",Limited Edition: Vintage Collectable Poker Chips Series 6 1928 Model JDH, Harley Davidson #1 Cribbage Set – where classic craftsmanship meets iconic style. With its sleek design and premium materials, this cribbage set is not just a game, it's a statement of passion and heritage, and Harley-Davidson® Vintage Series, and Harley-Davidson Poker Chip puzzle. At 1,000 pieces and measuring in at 26.5" round
This collection includes 4 items: Modular crossbody pouch, with matte black finish. Constructed from recycled polyester. Screen printed bar & shield logo. Silicone coated reverse coil zipper. Exterior back slip pocket. Interior leather card slots. Adjustable shoulder strap. Size: 6.5" x 9" x 3",Limited Edition: Vintage Collectable Poker Chips Series 6 1928 Model JDH, Harley Davidson #1 Cribbage Set – where classic craftsmanship meets iconic style. With its sleek design and premium materials, this cribbage set is not just a game, it's a statement of passion and heritage, and Harley-Davidson® Vintage Series, and Harley-Davidson Poker Chip puzzle. At 1,000 pieces and measuring in at 26.5" round
Mixed Bag of Harley
$20
Starting bid
This collection includes 5 items: Durable Graphic Duffle, Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Puzzle. Crafted for enthusiasts and adventurers alike, this captivating puzzle has 571 brilliant pieces in a shape that is bound to challenge., 175g ultimate high flying disc is made from high quality, precisely-weighted materials for maximum distance, accuracy of throw, and rapid turnover return rate, Pickleball paddle, and Harley-Davidson® Vintage Series 1 - 1903 Serial 1 Collectible Poker Chips.
This collection includes 5 items: Durable Graphic Duffle, Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Puzzle. Crafted for enthusiasts and adventurers alike, this captivating puzzle has 571 brilliant pieces in a shape that is bound to challenge., 175g ultimate high flying disc is made from high quality, precisely-weighted materials for maximum distance, accuracy of throw, and rapid turnover return rate, Pickleball paddle, and Harley-Davidson® Vintage Series 1 - 1903 Serial 1 Collectible Poker Chips.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!