2025/2026 Field Trip Tickets

Field Trip Performance is at The Dream Theatre, located at 3401 Holmes AVE NE on November 7th, 2025 at 10:00 AM. Performance will include a brief intermission.
This performance is a double feature with Aristocats Kids performing first, followed by a brief intermission and The Lion King Jr. Performances are The Dream Theatre, located at 3401 Holmes AVE NE on March 6th, 2026, 10:00 AM.
The Importance of Being Earnest Field Trip Performance will be located at Cavalry Hill Theatre (2900 Fairbanks) on May 8th at 10:00 AM.
