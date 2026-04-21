Mavtheatre Backstage Booster Club

Hosted by

Mavtheatre Backstage Booster Club

About this event

2025/2026 MavTheater Banquet

McNeil Cafeteria

MavTheater Student
Free

MavTheater Students are invited to attend the Banquet FREE OF CHARGE! Each student will require a ($0) ticket.

MavTheater Guest
$20

This ticket is for each guest of a MavTheater student. There is no limit on the number of guests a student may have. Each guest must have a ($20) ticket, including student siblings not in MTC.

Donate to Director Gift
$10

Please feel free to donate as many $10 "tickets" as you like, going directly to MTC directors. We want to thank them for their tireless work this school year!

Add a donation for Mavtheatre Backstage Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!