2025/2026 MavTheater Banquet

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About this event
MavTheater Students are invited to attend the Banquet FREE OF CHARGE! Each student will require a ($0) ticket.
This ticket is for each guest of a MavTheater student. There is no limit on the number of guests a student may have. Each guest must have a ($20) ticket, including student siblings not in MTC.
Please feel free to donate as many $10 "tickets" as you like, going directly to MTC directors. We want to thank them for their tireless work this school year!
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