eventClosed

2025/2026 Panther Pride Donation Upgrade from $150

addExtraDonation

$

UPGRADE to $250 Donation item
UPGRADE to $250 Donation
$100

Family or business recognition in the 2025-2026 yearbook, SPMS shoe charms and birthday marquee post! *Shoe charms and marquee post for one student only. See item below for additional students.

UPGRADE to $500 Donation item
UPGRADE to $500 Donation
$350

Limited edition custom embroidered zip up hoodie, family or business recognition in the 2025-2026 yearbook, SPMS shoe charms and birthday marquee post! **Hoodie, shoe charms and birthday marquee post for one student only. See item below for additional students.

***All 8th grade families donating at the $500 level will be entered into a raffle for four (4) VIP front row seats at 8th Grade Promotion.

Panther Pride - Add'l Sibling Donation at $150 or $250 level item
Panther Pride - Add'l Sibling Donation at $150 or $250 level
$60

Donation incentives are for one student. Please donate an additional $60 per sibling who would like the SPMS shoe charms and birthday marquee post at the $150 and $250 incentive levels.

Panther Pride - Add'l Sibling Donation at $500 level item
Panther Pride - Add'l Sibling Donation at $500 level
$100

Donation incentives are for one student. Please donate an additional $100 per sibling who would like the limited edition custom embroidered zip up hoodie, SPMS shoe charms and birthday marquee post at the $500 level.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing