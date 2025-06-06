Offered by

Flagstaff Nordic Coalition

About the memberships

2025/2026 Ski Team Programs

Masters Ski Team
$125

No expiration

The Masters Ski Team is for the intermediate to advanced level adult skier with the goal of improving fitness and ski technique in both classic and skating.

Kids Ski Team
$50

No expiration

The Kids Ski Team is designed for ages 6-13. The primary objective of this program is to have fun and help develop classic skiing abilities.

Teen Ski Team
$50

No expiration

The Teen Ski Team is designed for ages 14-18. The primary objective of this program is to have fun and develop skate skiing abilities.

Add a donation for Flagstaff Nordic Coalition

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!