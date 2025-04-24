2025/2026 Theatre Workshops

About this shop
See the world through a new lens! Photography 101 invites students to explore the art and technique of photography—from mastering light and focus to telling stories through images. Whether using a DSLR or a smartphone, students will gain confidence in capturing moments that inspire and communicate emotion.
*Please bring a camera if able.
Instructor: Sophia LaRosa Heart
Saturday, January 24th, 1:00 - 2:30
Grades 6th and Up
Designed for performers of all levels, this workshop focuses on using tumbling as a storytelling element. Students will learn safe techniques for falls, rolls, and acrobatic movement while discovering how physicality can elevate scenes, transitions, and ensemble work. Ideal for musical theatre, physical comedy, and movement heavy role seekers.
Instructor: Megan Williams
Time: Saturday, March 14th, 1:00 - 2:30
Middle through High School
The workshop will begin with getting the student to be comfortable with the stage and the different areas, including spatial relationships with other actors and the audience. Moving to body awareness in character development by exploring the characters age, attitude, emotions, energy and more. The last half of the class will be looking at the Seven Dwarfs from Snow White. Each dwarf (there might not be time for all seven) will be explored and then a short character dance will be taught.
Instructor: David Herriott
Saturday, February 7th, 1:00 - 3:00
Ages: 4th Grade and Up
Learn costuming design while working on the beloved musical “The Aristocats!” In this hands-on session, students will explore the whimsical world of feline fashion, learning techniques to create costumes that capture the charm and elegance of Duchess and her kittens. Led by experienced costume designer, Sommer Sharp, this workshop will cover inspiration gathering, selecting ideas, and basic techniques and then dive into the hands on construction. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned designer, this workshop is a purr-fect opportunity to unleash your creativity and bring the characters of The Aristocats to life through costume!
Instructor: Sommer Sharp
Thursday, February 19th, 5:30 - 7:00
Ages: 3rd Grade and Up
Join in this engaging workshop focused on basic stage makeup techniques! Perfect for beginners and those looking to enhance their skills, this hands-on session will cover the fundamentals of stage makeup application, including contouring, character looks, and special effects essentials. Participants will learn about different products, tools, and methods to create looks that come to life under the stage lights. Whether you’re preparing for the show, or just want to explore your creativity, this workshop will equip you with the knowledge and confidence to transform yourself and others into compelling characters. Come prepared to experiment and have fun!
Instructor: Erin Richard
Saturday, March 28th, 10:00 - 12:00
Ages 2nd Grade and Up
Don’t miss this inspiring workshop designed for those eager to unlock their creativity in songwriting! Over the course of this interactive session, students will learn the fundamentals of crafting music, developing melodies, and structuring songs. Through guided exercises, collaborative activities, and insightful discussions, you will explore various techniques and gain valuable feedback on your ideas. Whether writing for fun or aspiring to share your music with the world, this workshop is the perfect place to begin your songwriting journey! No prior experience necessary - just bring your passion for music and a willingness to learn!
Instructor: Abbe Pennington
Saturday, April 11th, 10:00 - 12:00
Ages: 4th Grade and Up
Join us for an immersive workshop dedicate to the timeless works of William Shakespeare! This engaging session will explore key themes, character development, and the rich language of the Brad, providing students with a hands-on opportunity to delve into scenes from iconic plays such as “Hamlet,” “Macbeth,” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Through a mix of performance exercises, text analysis, and improvisation, students will enhance their acting skills, gain a deeper appreciation for Shakespeare’s artistry, and unlock the secrets of performing his works with authenticity and passion. Whether a seasoned actor or a beginning, come ready to unleash your inner Shakespeare and experience the magic on stage!
Instructor: Cyndy Pennington
Saturday, April 18th, 10:00 - 12:00
Any Students
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!