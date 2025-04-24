2025/2026 Theatre Workshops

See the world through a new lens! Photography 101 invites students to explore the art and technique of photography—from mastering light and focus to telling stories through images. Whether using a DSLR or a smartphone, students will gain confidence in capturing moments that inspire and communicate emotion.

*Please bring a camera if able.





Instructor: Sophia LaRosa Heart

Saturday, January 24th, 1:00 - 2:30

Grades 6th and Up