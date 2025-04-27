Women In Sports Helping Inspire The Next Generation Corporation
About the memberships
2025/2026 WISHING Virtual Student Membership
Starlight Attendance Deposit
$20
Renews yearly on: May 2
Includes access to 8 educational sessions, workbook, and scholarship opportunity. If you attend 7 of 9 virtual session you will receive full refund at the end of the academic year.
Shooting Star Membership
$30
Renews yearly on: May 2
Includes access to 8 educational sessions, workbook, and scholarship opportunity PLUS one job shadow experience per semester and access to WISHING's networking database.
Supernova Membership
$50
Renews yearly on: May 2
Includes access to 8 educational sessions, workbook, scholarship opportunity, one job shadow experience per semester, access to WISHING's networking database PLUS access to WISHING's scholarship database and one exclusive virtual event per semester.
