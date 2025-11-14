Amy Beverland Family Association

Hosted by

Amy Beverland Family Association

About this event

2025/26 Dads’ Club Basketball League

Player Registration
$50

You are registering a current Amy Beverland Elementary Student for the DADS' CLUB BASKETBALL LEAGUE.
Open to 1st & 2nd Grade Boys & Girls for the 2025/2026 season

Sponsor a Team
$175

Give back to our amazing school, while promoting your business! Sponsorship = $175 per team.

Benefit Package Includes:
-Communications to 800+ ABE families
-Name on back of your Team’s Jerseys
-Sponsorship Plaque
-Recognition at Annual Kids vs. Teachers Game (held at the High School)
-Logo & Link on ABFASTARS.COM
-Mention on ABE Facebook page
-Recognition on one ABE Email weekly newsletter (800+ student families)

Add a donation for Amy Beverland Family Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!