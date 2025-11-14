2025/26 Dads’ Club Basketball League

Give back to our amazing school, while promoting your business! Sponsorship = $175 per team.



Benefit Package Includes:

-Communications to 800+ ABE families

-Name on back of your Team’s Jerseys

-Sponsorship Plaque

-Recognition at Annual Kids vs. Teachers Game (held at the High School)

-Logo & Link on ABFASTARS.COM

-Mention on ABE Facebook page

-Recognition on one ABE Email weekly newsletter (800+ student families)