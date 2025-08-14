Covenant Academy Of Mobile

2025/26 CAM Athletics Sponsorship Packets

Royal Partnership
$2,000

-Company Logo on team hoodie

- Yard sign advertisement on field.

- Social media shoutouts the day of every game per season.

- Logo placement on athletics website

- Logo placement in weekly newsletter

- Thank you plaque

- Featured spotlight article in school newsletter or website

- Advertisement banner

- 4 spirit shirts

Team Partner
$1,000

-Company Logo on team Hoodie

- Yard sign advertisement on field

- 4 game day shoutouts per season

- Logo placement on athletic website

- Thank you plaque

- 4 spirit shirts

Booster Partner
$500


-Yard sign advertisement on field

- 2 Game day shoutouts per season

- Logo placement on athletic website

- Thank you certificate

- 2 spirit shirts

Community Partner
$300

-2 Social media shoutouts per season

- Logo placement on athletic website

- 1 spirit shirt

Supporter
$100

-1 spirit shirt

- Free pass for all home games per season

