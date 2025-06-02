2025/26 Season Deposit & New Member fee

RETURNING TEAM PARENT
Season deposit will be applied to your assessment.
RETURNING TEAM PARENT
Season deposit will be applied to your assessment.
Season Deposit for 2 gymnasts
$400
No expiration
For families with 2 gymnasts competing this season , $200 will be applied to each of your gymnasts.
For families with 2 gymnasts competing this season , $200 will be applied to each of your gymnasts.
New Member fee and Season Deposit
$250
No expiration
NEW TEAM MEMBERS CHOOSE THIS OPTION!
If this will be your daughter’s/family first year competing with Flips, this fee will cover the $200 deposit that goes towards your assessment, plus the TGF $50 new member fee.
NEW TEAM MEMBERS CHOOSE THIS OPTION!
If this will be your daughter’s/family first year competing with Flips, this fee will cover the $200 deposit that goes towards your assessment, plus the TGF $50 new member fee.
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