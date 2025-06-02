2025/26 Season Deposit & New Member fee

NEW TEAM MEMBERS CHOOSE THIS OPTION! If this will be your daughter’s/family first year competing with Flips, this fee will cover the $200 deposit that goes towards your assessment, plus the TGF $50 new member fee.

NEW TEAM MEMBERS CHOOSE THIS OPTION! If this will be your daughter’s/family first year competing with Flips, this fee will cover the $200 deposit that goes towards your assessment, plus the TGF $50 new member fee.

More details...