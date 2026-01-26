2025/26 Sixth Grade Love Lines

Celebrate your 6th grader with a Love Line in OPE’s 2025/2026 yearbook! These special notes are a meaningful way to cheer them on as they complete elementary school and move on to new adventures. Love Lines are due FEBRUARY 28th.



You may purchase up to two (2) Love Lines per student until February 28th. Please type your message exactly as you want it to appear (50 words max). Salutation and signature count towards the word count. Space is limited! Messages exceeding 50 words will be cut off at the limit.