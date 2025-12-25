2026 Car/Truck/Motorcycle Sponsor/Vendor

Hang your banner on stage (provided by you).



10x20 Booth (provided by you) on Vendor Row.



List your name/organization on our website under donors.



Feature your name/organization in a banner ad in our newsletter before and after the event.



Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.



Include your logo on our updated flyer.





Sponsor of 1 trophy.





Logo printed on T-shirt.





5 guest parking passes.



Public acknowledgement throughout the day.