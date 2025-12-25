Patriots and Paws

Hosted by

Patriots and Paws

About this event

2026 Car/Truck/Motorcycle Sponsor/Vendor

24001 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd

Anaheim, CA 92808, USA

5 Star T Shirt Sponsor Sponsor 🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️
$2,000

Logo printed on T-shirt


Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.


List your name/organization on our updated flyer.


Public acknowledgement throughout the day.

4 Star Sponsor (2 available) 🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️
$1,000

Hang your banner on stage (provided by you).


10x20 Booth (provided by you) on Vendor Row.


List your name/organization on our website under donors.


Feature your name/organization in a banner ad in our newsletter before and after the event.


Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.


Include your logo on our updated flyer.


Sponsor of 1 trophy.


Logo printed on T-shirt.


5 guest parking passes.


Public acknowledgement throughout the day.

3 Star Sponsor 🎖️🎖️🎖️
$500

Hang your banner on stage (you provide).


10x10 booth on Vendor Row.


Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.


List your name/organization on our updated flyer.


Sponsor of 1 trophy.


Logo printed on T-Shirt.


4 guest parking passes.


Public acknowledgement throughout the day.

2 Star Sponsor 🎖️🎖️
$200

Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.


List your name/organization on our updated flyer.

Sponsor of 1 trophy.


Logo printed on T-Shirt.


Public acknowledgement throughout the day.

Vendor Fee - Veteran Owned Business
$50

VENDOR FEE $50.00 for Veteran Owned Business

Vendor Fee - Business
$100

VENDOR FEE $100.00 other Business.

Add a donation for Patriots and Paws

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!