2026 Car/Truck/Motorcycle Sponsor/Vendor

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About this event
Logo printed on T-shirt
Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.
List your name/organization on our updated flyer.
Public acknowledgement throughout the day.
Hang your banner on stage (provided by you).
10x20 Booth (provided by you) on Vendor Row.
List your name/organization on our website under donors.
Feature your name/organization in a banner ad in our newsletter before and after the event.
Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.
Include your logo on our updated flyer.
Sponsor of 1 trophy.
Logo printed on T-shirt.
5 guest parking passes.
Public acknowledgement throughout the day.
Hang your banner on stage (you provide).
10x10 booth on Vendor Row.
Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.
List your name/organization on our updated flyer.
Sponsor of 1 trophy.
Logo printed on T-Shirt.
4 guest parking passes.
Public acknowledgement throughout the day.
Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.
List your name/organization on our updated flyer.
Sponsor of 1 trophy.
Logo printed on T-Shirt.
Public acknowledgement throughout the day.
VENDOR FEE $50.00 for Veteran Owned Business
VENDOR FEE $100.00 other Business.
$
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