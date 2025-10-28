2025 Holiday Pecan Shop

Large uncooked pecan halves perfect for all of your holiday recipes.
Pecans, roasted and lightly salted, covered with smooth milk chocolate.
Fresh roasted pecans with a crunchy cinnamon glaze.
Mammoth pecan halves perfectly roasted and lightly salted.
Jumbo cashews perfectly roasted and lightly salted.
Crisp pecan pieces blended with creamy caramel covered in milk chocolate. Also known as Chocolate Turtles...
Our Glazed Pecans are a heavenly treat! Fresh, mammoth pecan halves are coated in a sweet, sugary glaze, creating a simple yet delicious snack. With over 50 years of perfection, these candied pecans are sure to hook you with their irresistible flavor. Enjoy them on salads, as a midday snack, or straight from the bag!
Crisp pecans, creamy caramel and fluffy nougat. A special treat for all occasions. A totally yummy addition to our pecans.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing