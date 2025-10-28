2025 Holiday Pecan Shop

12oz bag of Mammoth Pecan Halves item
12oz bag of Mammoth Pecan Halves
$12

Large uncooked pecan halves perfect for all of your holiday recipes.

12oz bag of Chocolate Covered Pecans item
12oz bag of Chocolate Covered Pecans
$12

Pecans, roasted and lightly salted, covered with smooth milk chocolate.

10oz. Cinnamon Glazed Pecans item
10oz. Cinnamon Glazed Pecans
$12

Fresh roasted pecans with a crunchy cinnamon glaze.

12oz. Roasted and Salted Pecans item
12oz. Roasted and Salted Pecans
$12

Mammoth pecan halves perfectly roasted and lightly salted.

12oz. Roasted and Salted Cashews item
12oz. Roasted and Salted Cashews
$12

Jumbo cashews perfectly roasted and lightly salted.

8oz. Pecan Caramel Clusters item
8oz. Pecan Caramel Clusters
$12

Crisp pecan pieces blended with creamy caramel covered in milk chocolate. Also known as Chocolate Turtles...

8oz. Glazed Pecans item
8oz. Glazed Pecans
$12

Our Glazed Pecans are a heavenly treat! Fresh, mammoth pecan halves are coated in a sweet, sugary glaze, creating a simple yet delicious snack. With over 50 years of perfection, these candied pecans are sure to hook you with their irresistible flavor. Enjoy them on salads, as a midday snack, or straight from the bag!

4oz. Pecan Log item
4oz. Pecan Log
$6

Crisp pecans, creamy caramel and fluffy nougat. A special treat for all occasions. A totally yummy addition to our pecans.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing