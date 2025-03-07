23rd Annual UCARE Charity Golf Outing

Supports a combination of the programs listed below: Scholar Program, Adaptive Camps, Mental Health Programs and Socialization. WHAT'S INCLUDED: a complimentary foursome, banner/sign, SM/Press recognition, promotional items in goody bags, verbal recognition at event
$1000 Sponsorship
$1,000
Supports a child’s journey through the Scholar Program, providing access to education and opportunities for a brighter future. WHAT'S INCLUDED: Banner/sign, SM/Press recognition, promotional items in goody bags, verbal recognition at event
$500 Sponsorship
$500
Sends a child to an Adaptive Camp, offering a safe escape from air raids and a chance to experience healing and joy, and create life-changing memories. WHAT'S INCLUDED: Banner/sign, recognition on website, promotional items in goody bags, verbal recognition at event
$250 Sponsorship
$250
Funds a Healing Through Art session, where professional therapists help children express their emotions and process trauma through creative expression. WHAT'S INCLUDED: 1 tee box sign, logo on website
$125 Sponsorship
$125
Provides opportunities for Social Activities, helping children connect, play, and build friendships outside their institutions. WHAT'S INCLUDED: 1 tee box sign
Add a donation for Ukrainian Children's Aid and Relief Effort Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!