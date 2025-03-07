23rd Annual UCARE Charity Golf Outing

Sends a child to an Adaptive Camp, offering a safe escape from air raids and a chance to experience healing and joy, and create life-changing memories. WHAT'S INCLUDED: Banner/sign, recognition on website, promotional items in goody bags, verbal recognition at event

Sends a child to an Adaptive Camp, offering a safe escape from air raids and a chance to experience healing and joy, and create life-changing memories. WHAT'S INCLUDED: Banner/sign, recognition on website, promotional items in goody bags, verbal recognition at event

More details...