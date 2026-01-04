2026-01 4CFF 2026 Dues

This is a membership for a family to participate in our usual club activities and supports the club's operations.

Even though you are not making a payment, choosing this selection will help us in our budgeting and planning.

This ticket is for a cash or check payment to the "4CFF".

Mail to: 4CFF - PO Box 1543 Bellingham, WA 98227

The deadline for dues is Feb. 28 2026.