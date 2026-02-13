2026-03 DP15 5.56 BLK 16" M-LOK 15"

DP 15 5.56 Blk 16" M-LOK 15"





223 Rem/5.56 NATO





100 Chances available

We will be raffeling off via Sure Tip Raffle Board on Facebook live





Sure Tip

Serial Number 59512



Winner must arrange pick up at the Akron Vol Fire Co.



For those unable to purchase online please contact us via Facebook messinger or Email to [email protected] for alternitive payment options.



The item will be raffled off when tickets are sold out!



Visit us on Facebook as we draw the number live!