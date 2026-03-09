2026-05 Blackstone Bundle

About this raffle
Blackstone 28" Griddle with Hood & Accessory Rails
Cover
6 Pc tool Set
1 Seasoning
100 Chances available
We will be raffling off via Sure Tip Raffle Board on Facebook live
Sure Tip
Serial Number: 61800
Winner must arrange pick up at the Akron Vol Fire Co.
For those unable to purchase online please contact us via Facebook messenger or Email to [email protected] for alternative payment options.
The item will be raffled off when tickets are sold out!
Visit us on Facebook as we draw the number live!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!