2026-05 Blackstone Bundle

Blackstone 28" Griddle with Hood & Accessory Rails

Cover

6 Pc tool Set

1 Seasoning





100 Chances available

We will be raffling off via Sure Tip Raffle Board on Facebook live





Sure Tip

Serial Number: 61800



Winner must arrange pick up at the Akron Vol Fire Co.



For those unable to purchase online please contact us via Facebook messenger or Email to [email protected] for alternative payment options.



The item will be raffled off when tickets are sold out!



Visit us on Facebook as we draw the number live!