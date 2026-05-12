Akron Volunteer Fire Company

Hosted by

Akron Volunteer Fire Company

About this raffle

2026-06 Disc Golf Basket

2026-006 Disc Golf Basket
$5

MVA Disc Sports

Black Hole Lite

Disc Golf Basket


75 Chances available

We will be raffling off on Facebook live



Winner must arrange pick up at the Akron Vol Fire Co.

For those unable to purchase online please contact us via Facebook messenger or Email to [email protected] for alternative payment options.

The item will be raffled off when tickets are sold out!

Visit us on Facebook as we draw the number live!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!