2026-06 Disc Golf Basket

About this raffle
MVA Disc Sports
Black Hole Lite
Disc Golf Basket
75 Chances available
We will be raffling off on Facebook live
Winner must arrange pick up at the Akron Vol Fire Co.
For those unable to purchase online please contact us via Facebook messenger or Email to [email protected] for alternative payment options.
The item will be raffled off when tickets are sold out!
Visit us on Facebook as we draw the number live!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!