2026 13th Annual 'Bird & Barn' Event Sponsorship

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About this event
Help provide a comfortable and accessible experience by supporting additional portable restrooms for guests, while indoor facilities are reserved for women attending the event.
This sponsor will be recognized as a Bronze Lark level sponsor.
Sponsor a fan-favorite snack station that keeps guests engaged while they shop, explore, and support the event.
This sponsor will be recognized as a Bronze Lark level sponsor.
Help provide each guest with a branded tote bag filled with information about our mission—giving them a meaningful, tangible reminder that their attendance supports a greater cause.
This sponsor will be recognized as a Bronze Lark level sponsor.
Create a memorable photo opportunity where guests capture and share their 'bird & barn' experience.
This sponsor will be recognized as a Bronze Lark level sponsor.
Help set the tone for our VIP evening by providing live music that enhances the atmosphere and creates a memorable kickoff experience.
This sponsor will be recognized as a Silver Dove level sponsor.
Support the event's admission process and help create a seamless welcome experience for every attendee.
This sponsor will be recognized as a Silver Dove level sponsor.
Sponsor one of the most visited gathering spaces at 'bird & barn' where guests relax, connect, and enjoy the event.
This sponsor will be recognized as a Silver Dove level sponsor.
Help support a unique 'bird & barn' attraction that adds charm and excitement to the overall event experience.
This sponsor will be recognized as a Silver Dove level sponsor.
Provide refreshments and heavy hors d’oeuvres for VIP guests and help create a memorable kickoff to the weekend.
This sponsor will be recognized as a Silver Dove level sponsor.
Help us thank and celebrate VIP attendees with thoughtfully curated gifts that enhance their event experience.
The event sponsor will be recognized as a Gold Finch sponsor.
Sponsor one of 'bird & barn's' most beloved traditions and help create a signature experience guests look forward to each year.
The event sponsor will be recognized as a Gold Finch sponsor.
Over 500 attendees can purchase lunch made by our favorite chefs from 2 Aprons.
The event sponsor will be recognized as a Gold Finch sponsor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!