A sign for a silent auction sponsored by KW Cleveland and Deonardo Dodson is placed in front of lush green plants, with a wooden structure and twinkling lights in the background.
Free 2 Fly

Hosted by

Free 2 Fly

About this event

2026 13th Annual 'Bird & Barn' Event Sponsorship

2724 Varnell Rd

Cleveland, TN 37311, USA

Restroom Event Sponsor
$300

Help provide a comfortable and accessible experience by supporting additional portable restrooms for guests, while indoor facilities are reserved for women attending the event.


This sponsor will be recognized as a Bronze Lark level sponsor.

Popcorn Bar Event Sponsor
$400

Sponsor a fan-favorite snack station that keeps guests engaged while they shop, explore, and support the event.


This sponsor will be recognized as a Bronze Lark level sponsor.

Attendee Gift Event Sponsorship
$500

Help provide each guest with a branded tote bag filled with information about our mission—giving them a meaningful, tangible reminder that their attendance supports a greater cause.


This sponsor will be recognized as a Bronze Lark level sponsor.

Perch and Pose Photo Spot Event Sponsorship
$500

Create a memorable photo opportunity where guests capture and share their 'bird & barn' experience.


This sponsor will be recognized as a Bronze Lark level sponsor.

Live Music for VIP Night Event Sponsorship
$600

Help set the tone for our VIP evening by providing live music that enhances the atmosphere and creates a memorable kickoff experience.


This sponsor will be recognized as a Silver Dove level sponsor.


Ticket Booth Event Sponsorship
$750

Support the event's admission process and help create a seamless welcome experience for every attendee.


This sponsor will be recognized as a Silver Dove level sponsor.

Courtyard Event Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsor one of the most visited gathering spaces at 'bird & barn' where guests relax, connect, and enjoy the event.


This sponsor will be recognized as a Silver Dove level sponsor.

Queen Bud Flower Bar Event Sponsorship
$1,000

Help support a unique 'bird & barn' attraction that adds charm and excitement to the overall event experience.


This sponsor will be recognized as a Silver Dove level sponsor.

VIP Night Food Event Sponsorship
$1,000

Provide refreshments and heavy hors d’oeuvres for VIP guests and help create a memorable kickoff to the weekend.


This sponsor will be recognized as a Silver Dove level sponsor.

VIP Attendee Gift Event Sponsorship
$1,250

Help us thank and celebrate VIP attendees with thoughtfully curated gifts that enhance their event experience.


The event sponsor will be recognized as a Gold Finch sponsor.

Cake Nest Event Sponsorship
$1,500

Sponsor one of 'bird & barn's' most beloved traditions and help create a signature experience guests look forward to each year.


The event sponsor will be recognized as a Gold Finch sponsor.

General Admission (Saturday) Food Event Sponsorship
$2,000

Over 500 attendees can purchase lunch made by our favorite chefs from 2 Aprons.


The event sponsor will be recognized as a Gold Finch sponsor.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!