Awakening Minds Art

Hosted by

Awakening Minds Art

About this event

2026 16th Annual Art Auction

1050 Interstate Dr

Findlay, OH 45840, USA

General admission
$75

Includes dinner in general admission seating.

Purchase a Table of 8
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 reserved seats, 16 drink tickets, & dinner.
If you'd like to donate your table seats for sponsorship recognition, please contact us!

Headlining Sponsor (1)
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes 2 tables of 8, 16 reserved seats, 32 drink tickets, & dinner plus logo on presentation slides, all marketing materials, recognition on website & social media

Dinner Sponsor (1)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 1 table of 8, 8 reserved seats, 16 drink tickets, & dinner plus recognition at event, and on website and social media

Mission Auction Sponsor (1)
$1,500

Includes recognition at event during the Mission Auction: where the room is encouraged to donate to fund AMA programs, on the website, and social media

Entertainment Sponsor (2)
$1,000

Includes recognition at event for sponsoring the DJ, Auctioneer, and Photographer

Bar Sponsor
$500

Includes printed recognition at the event for sponsoring the bar

Break Space Sponsor (Unlimited)
$300

Includes recognition at event for covering the cost of the Break Space - a place where individuals are welcome to sneak away and take a sensory break.

Painting Sponsor (20)
$150

Includes recognition at event the event for sponsoring one of the 20 paintings that are up for live auction.

Sponsor a Seat
$50

Students and their families are invited to attend this fundraiser to represent their artwork, but not every AMA family member is able to purchase a ticket to attend this AMAzing night. Help cover the cost of their admission by sponsoring a seat.

Add a donation for Awakening Minds Art

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!