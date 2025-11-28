2026法會供齋/花果/燈/牌位/捐款 2026 All Dharma Event Contribution (Veg, Flowers/Fruit/FHD light/tablet)

Hosted by
About this event
$100 以上 供斋功德主名字将在法会宣报和写在斋条上
$100 or more ( name will be announced during service)
用于法会陽上祈福延祥，消災免難。付款后，请致电 BAOC 确认相关信息，包括活动/日期及牌位登记的姓名。
Blessings tablet for living. Call BAOC to confirm details after payment (event/date and name to be set up)
用于法会陽上祈福延祥，消災免難。付款后，请致电 BAOC 确认相关信息，包括活动/日期及牌位登记的姓名。
Blessings tablet for living. Call BAOC to confirm details after payment (event/date and name to be set up)
用于法会陽上祈福延祥，消災免難。付款后，请致电 BAOC 确认相关信息，包括活动/日期及牌位登记的姓名。
Blessings tablet for living. Call BAOC to confirm details after payment (event/date and name to be set up)
用于超薦往生者、历代祖先、冤亲债主, 付款后，请致电 BAOC 确认相关信息，包括活动/日期及牌位登记的姓名。
For Deceased, Ancestors, Karma creditor. Call BAOC to confirm details after payment (event/date and name to be set up)
用于超薦往生者、历代祖先、冤亲债主, 付款后，请致电 BAOC 确认相关信息，包括活动/日期及牌位登记的姓名。
For Deceased, Ancestors, Karma creditor. Call BAOC to confirm details after payment (event/date and name to be set up)
用于超薦往生者、历代祖先、冤亲债主, 付款后，请致电 BAOC 确认相关信息，包括活动/日期及牌位登记的姓名。
For Deceased, Ancestors, Karma creditor. Call BAOC to confirm details after payment (event/date and name to be set up)
每人 $20，包含福與慧灯
请在备注栏填写所有点灯祈福者的姓名，或致电/短信联系丹佛寺。
$20 each person include 2 candle lamps for Blessing (Fu)and Wisdom (Hui). Type in all names for FHD in comment section or call/text BAOC
長年光明燈(12月） 每人 $50，请将 灯位姓名告知 或在结账前将所有姓名填写在 备注栏 中。Please Register your name of merit Sponsors for each person to the temple.
其他额外项目或者使用下面的 捐款链接
Any other top up items or donation . Or use the DONATION link below.
其他紅白佛事（比如做七/葬礼/灑淨/普佛/太岁等事项） 請直接在捐款项目加入金额。请跟法师联络详情！ All other Buddhist Rituals ceremony such as Funeral, Blessing etc, just enter the total amount as donation below. You can indicate the ritual later under question.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!