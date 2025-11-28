Buddhist Association Of Colorado 科州佛教会丹佛寺

2026法會供齋/花果/燈/牌位/捐款 2026 All Dharma Event Contribution (Veg, Flowers/Fruit/FHD light/tablet)

8965 W Dartmouth Pl

Lakewood, CO 80227

供齋$100 Veg Offering to Buddha $100
$100

$100 以上 供斋功德主名字将在法会宣报和写在斋条上

$100 or more ( name will be announced during service)

供齋$50 Veg Offering to Buddha $50
$50
供花果$50 Flower/Fruit offering to Buddha
$50
（紅）祈福大牌位 $300 Oversized RED blessing tablet $300
$300

用于法会陽上祈福延祥，消災免難。付款后，请致电 BAOC 确认相关信息，包括活动/日期及牌位登记的姓名。

Blessings tablet for living. Call BAOC to confirm details after payment (event/date and name to be set up)


（紅）祈福牌位 $100 RED blessingtablet
$100

用于法会陽上祈福延祥，消災免難。付款后，请致电 BAOC 确认相关信息，包括活动/日期及牌位登记的姓名。

Blessings tablet for living. Call BAOC to confirm details after payment (event/date and name to be set up)


（紅）祈福牌位 $50 隨喜 $50 RED blessingtablet
$50

用于法会陽上祈福延祥，消災免難。付款后，请致电 BAOC 确认相关信息，包括活动/日期及牌位登记的姓名。

Blessings tablet for living. Call BAOC to confirm details after payment (event/date and name to be set up)


黃/超薦特大牌位$300 Oversized Memorial Tablet
$300

用于超薦往生者、历代祖先、冤亲债主, 付款后，请致电 BAOC 确认相关信息，包括活动/日期及牌位登记的姓名。

For Deceased, Ancestors, Karma creditor. Call BAOC to confirm details after payment (event/date and name to be set up)


黃/超薦牌位$100 Memorial Tablet
$100

用于超薦往生者、历代祖先、冤亲债主, 付款后，请致电 BAOC 确认相关信息，包括活动/日期及牌位登记的姓名。

For Deceased, Ancestors, Karma creditor. Call BAOC to confirm details after payment (event/date and name to be set up)


黃/超薦牌位隨喜$50 Memorial Tablet (Copy)
$50

用于超薦往生者、历代祖先、冤亲债主, 付款后，请致电 BAOC 确认相关信息，包括活动/日期及牌位登记的姓名。

For Deceased, Ancestors, Karma creditor. Call BAOC to confirm details after payment (event/date and name to be set up)


福慧燈 $20 FHD(Wisdom & Blessing light ) for one event
$20

每人 $20，包含福與慧灯
请在备注栏填写所有点灯祈福者的姓名，或致电/短信联系丹佛寺。

$20 each person include 2 candle lamps for Blessing (Fu)and Wisdom (Hui). Type in all names for FHD in comment section or call/text BAOC

長年光明燈 每人$50 Annual Buddha Light (12 month) one person name
$50

長年光明燈(12月） 每人 $50，请将 灯位姓名告知 或在结账前将所有姓名填写在 备注栏 中。Please Register your name of merit Sponsors for each person to the temple.

$5

其他额外项目或者使用下面的 捐款链接

Any other top up items or donation . Or use the DONATION link below.

其他紅白佛事All other Buddhist Rituals
$1

其他紅白佛事（比如做七/葬礼/灑淨/普佛/太岁等事项） 請直接在捐款项目加入金额。请跟法师联络详情！ All other Buddhist Rituals ceremony such as Funeral, Blessing etc, just enter the total amount as donation below. You can indicate the ritual later under question.

