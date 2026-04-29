2026-2027 10 Year Legacy Sponsorship Donation Form

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(1 available) Total Value: $12,200+ Includes Diamond Season Sponsorship
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Total Value: $6,200+ Includes Platinum Season Sponsorship
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Total Value: $3,100 Includes Gold Season Sponsorship
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Total Value: $1,800 Includes Silver Season Sponsorhip
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