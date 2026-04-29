Champions Running Association

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Champions Running Association

About this event

2026-2027 10 Year Legacy Sponsorship Donation Form

Presenter Sponsor (Exlcusive)
$10,000

(1 available) Total Value: $12,200+ Includes Diamond Season Sponsorship

  • Naming Rights
  • Speaking opportunity
  • VIP table ($750 value)
  • Premier Logo Placement

See information proposal for all the details


Premium Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

Total Value: $6,200+ Includes Platinum Season Sponsorship

  • Premium Logo Placement
  • Premium seating: 5 seats ($375 value)
  • Social Media Features

See information proposal for all the details

Community Impact Sponsor
$2,500

Total Value: $3,100 Includes Gold Season Sponsorship

  • Social Media Features
  • Premium seating: 2 seats ($150 value)
  • Swag Inclusion

See information proposal for all the details

Supporting Sponsor
$1,500

Total Value: $1,800 Includes Silver Season Sponsorhip

  • Social Media Features
  • Premium seating: 2 seats ($150 value)
  • Swag Inclusion

See information proposal for all the details

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