2026-2027 Annual Sponsorships

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About this event
Organizations wanting signature visibility and leadership:
Signature Gift Bag logo placement (limited to 8) • Speaking opportunity • Community Partner webpage clickable Ad • Community Partner Toolkit • 4 Event Tickets (Christmas in July, 7/23/2026 from 4PM -6PM)
For organizations seeking visibility and community involvement:
Clickable logo + caption on Community Partner webpage • Community Partner Toolkit • Impact report • 2 Event Tickets (Christmas in July, 7/23/2026 from 4PM -6PM)
Ideal for smaller businesses and community supporters:
Recognition package • Impact updates • Digital supporter materials • 1 Event Ticket (Christmas in July, 7/23/2026 from 4PM -6PM)
For community supporters and first-time partners!
Supporter recognition • Holiday updates
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