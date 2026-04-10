Silver Santas of Pinellas County

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Silver Santas of Pinellas County

About this event

2026-2027 Annual Sponsorships

Platinum Sleigh Sponsor item
Platinum Sleigh Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Organizations wanting signature visibility and leadership:

Signature Gift Bag logo placement (limited to 8) • Speaking opportunity • Community Partner webpage clickable Ad • Community Partner Toolkit • 4 Event Tickets (Christmas in July, 7/23/2026 from 4PM -6PM)

Gold Garland Sponsor item
Gold Garland Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

For organizations seeking visibility and community involvement:

Clickable logo + caption on Community Partner webpage • Community Partner Toolkit • Impact report • 2 Event Tickets (Christmas in July, 7/23/2026 from 4PM -6PM)

Silver Star Sponsor item
Silver Star Sponsor
$250

Ideal for smaller businesses and community supporters:

Recognition package • Impact updates • Digital supporter materials • 1 Event Ticket (Christmas in July, 7/23/2026 from 4PM -6PM)

Elves of Silver Santas Sponsor item
Elves of Silver Santas Sponsor
$100

For community supporters and first-time partners!

Supporter recognition • Holiday updates

Add a donation for Silver Santas of Pinellas County

$

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