2026-2027 Back to School Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Skip the rush and secure prime viewing for your star’s big moment! This package includes reserved front-row seating for your family at the 1st Grade Musical. Enjoy an unobstructed view, perfect photo ops, and zero stress on performance day.
Starting bid
Skip the rush and secure prime viewing for your star’s big moment! This package includes reserved front-row seating for your family at the 3rd Grade Musical. Enjoy an unobstructed view, perfect photo ops, and zero stress on performance day.
Starting bid
Skip the rush and secure prime viewing for your star’s big moment! This package includes reserved front-row seating for your family at the 4th Grade Musical. Enjoy an unobstructed view, perfect photo ops, and zero stress on performance day.
Starting bid
Say goodbye to event-day parking stress! This pass secures a designated, prime parking spot right up front for all official class parties throughout the school year. Drive right in, park like a VIP, and enjoy the party.
Starting bid
Say goodbye to event-day parking stress! This pass secures a designated, prime parking spot right up front for all official class parties throughout the school year. Drive right in, park like a VIP, and enjoy the party.
Starting bid
Say goodbye to event-day parking stress! This pass secures a designated, prime parking spot right up front for all official class parties throughout the school year. Drive right in, park like a VIP, and enjoy the party.
Starting bid
Located right in front of the school, this prime spot is yours for the entire school year! It even comes with a personalized sign! Make drop-offs, pick-ups and special events a breeze.
Starting bid
Tired of the long carline? Skip the carline for the ENTIRE YEAR! Bid on this exclusive parking spot and enjoy the convenience of a quick and easy drop-off and pick-up!
Starting bid
Tired of the long carline? Skip the carline for the ENTIRE YEAR! Bid on this exclusive parking spot and enjoy the convenience of a quick and easy drop-off and pick-up!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!