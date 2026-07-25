A collection of colorful school supplies, including an open book, notebooks, pens, pencils, a ruler, and an eraser, are scattered across a bright yellow background.
Stanley Elementary School Pto Inc

Hosted by

Stanley Elementary School Pto Inc

About this event

2026-2027 Back to School Silent Auction

VIP Front Row Seats - 1st Grade Musical item
VIP Front Row Seats - 1st Grade Musical
$25

Starting bid

Skip the rush and secure prime viewing for your star’s big moment! This package includes reserved front-row seating for your family at the 1st Grade Musical. Enjoy an unobstructed view, perfect photo ops, and zero stress on performance day.

VIP Front Row Seats - 3rd Grade Musical item
VIP Front Row Seats - 3rd Grade Musical
$25

Starting bid

Skip the rush and secure prime viewing for your star’s big moment! This package includes reserved front-row seating for your family at the 3rd Grade Musical. Enjoy an unobstructed view, perfect photo ops, and zero stress on performance day.

VIP Front Row Seats - 4th Grade Musical item
VIP Front Row Seats - 4th Grade Musical
$25

Starting bid

Skip the rush and secure prime viewing for your star’s big moment! This package includes reserved front-row seating for your family at the 4th Grade Musical. Enjoy an unobstructed view, perfect photo ops, and zero stress on performance day.

Class Party Parking Spot item
Class Party Parking Spot
$25

Starting bid

Say goodbye to event-day parking stress! This pass secures a designated, prime parking spot right up front for all official class parties throughout the school year. Drive right in, park like a VIP, and enjoy the party.

Class Party Parking Spot item
Class Party Parking Spot
$25

Starting bid

Say goodbye to event-day parking stress! This pass secures a designated, prime parking spot right up front for all official class parties throughout the school year. Drive right in, park like a VIP, and enjoy the party.

Class Party Parking Spot item
Class Party Parking Spot
$25

Starting bid

Say goodbye to event-day parking stress! This pass secures a designated, prime parking spot right up front for all official class parties throughout the school year. Drive right in, park like a VIP, and enjoy the party.

Family Parking Spot item
Family Parking Spot
$25

Starting bid

Located right in front of the school, this prime spot is yours for the entire school year! It even comes with a personalized sign! Make drop-offs, pick-ups and special events a breeze.

Skip the Carline item
Skip the Carline
$25

Starting bid

Tired of the long carline? Skip the carline for the ENTIRE YEAR! Bid on this exclusive parking spot and enjoy the convenience of a quick and easy drop-off and pick-up!

Skip the Carline item
Skip the Carline
$25

Starting bid

Tired of the long carline? Skip the carline for the ENTIRE YEAR! Bid on this exclusive parking spot and enjoy the convenience of a quick and easy drop-off and pick-up!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!