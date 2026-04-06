2026-2027 Band Registration

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Minimum $50 Deposit Required of the $365 Total Required Band Fees for Incoming Freshman (9th Grade) Brass or Wind Players. Includes Required Pep Shirt & Marching Shoes
Minimum $50 Deposit Required of the $300 Total Required Band Fees for Returning (10th-12th Grade) Brass or Wind Players
Minimum $50 Deposit Required of the $545 Total Required Band Fees for 1st Year Percussion Members
Minimum $50 Deposit Required of the $420 Total Required Band Fees for Returning Percussion Members
Minimum $50 Deposit Required of the $605 Required Band Fees for 1st Year Colorguard Members
Minimum $50 Deposit Required of the $555 Required Band Fees for Returning Colorguard Members
Incoming student fees include Marching Shoes. For returning students, marching shoes tend to wear out from heavy use and we recommend purchasing a new pair each year.
KHS Band Jacket with Student Name and Instrument embroidered on front. These are optional and are typically delivered around November.
KHS Drumline Jacket with Student Name on front. One is included in fees for Incoming Percussion Members, this would be to purchase an additional or replacement jacket.
KHS Colorguard Jacket with Student Name on front. One is included in fees for Incoming Colorguard Members, this would be to purchase an additional or replacement jacket.
Incoming student fees include a green Pep Shirt. Returning students who need a new shirt should select this option. This is a required uniform piece.
Instrument use fee - Required for Any School Owned Instrument (Oboe | Bassoon | French Horn | Euphonium | Tuba
Instrument use fee - Required for Any School Owned Instrument (Oboe | Bassoon | French Horn | Euphonium | Tuba
Annual Dues for an Individual 26-27 Season Booster Club Membership (allows ability to vote and be a part of Booster decision making)
Annual Dues for a Family 26-27 Season Booster Club Membership (allows ability to vote and be a part of Booster decision making)
Annual Dues for a Business 26-27 Season Booster Club Membership (allows ability to vote and be a part of Booster decision making)
Optional for parents to purchase a green Pep Shirt. Note - Shirts will be ordered over the summer, we encourage you to order now to ensure availability.
26-27 Show Shirts are optional for parents, student shirts are included in band fees. Note - Shirts will be ordered over the summer and are subject to availability if not pre-ordered (last year we ran out).
KHS Band Jacket with Parent Name embroidered on front. These are optional and are typically delivered around November.
KHS Drumline Jacket with Parent Name embroidered on front. These are optional and are typically delivered around November.
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