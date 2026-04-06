Wildcat Band Corp

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Wildcat Band Corp

About this event

2026-2027 Band Registration

Incoming Brass/Wind Band Fees
Pay what you can

Minimum $50 Deposit Required of the $365 Total Required Band Fees for Incoming Freshman (9th Grade) Brass or Wind Players. Includes Required Pep Shirt & Marching Shoes

Returning Brass/Wind Band Fees
Pay what you can

Minimum $50 Deposit Required of the $300 Total Required Band Fees for Returning (10th-12th Grade) Brass or Wind Players

Incoming Percussion Band Fees
Pay what you can

Minimum $50 Deposit Required of the $545 Total Required Band Fees for 1st Year Percussion Members

Returning Percussion Band Fees
Pay what you can

Minimum $50 Deposit Required of the $420 Total Required Band Fees for Returning Percussion Members

Incoming Colorguard Band Fees
Pay what you can

Minimum $50 Deposit Required of the $605 Required Band Fees for 1st Year Colorguard Members

Returning Colorguard Band Fees
Pay what you can

Minimum $50 Deposit Required of the $555 Required Band Fees for Returning Colorguard Members

Returning Student - Marching Shoes (Recommended)
$45

Incoming student fees include Marching Shoes. For returning students, marching shoes tend to wear out from heavy use and we recommend purchasing a new pair each year.

Student - Band Jacket (Optional)
$55

KHS Band Jacket with Student Name and Instrument embroidered on front. These are optional and are typically delivered around November.

Student - Drumline Jacket (Optional)
$60

KHS Drumline Jacket with Student Name on front. One is included in fees for Incoming Percussion Members, this would be to purchase an additional or replacement jacket.

Student - Colorguard Jacket (Optional)
$50

KHS Colorguard Jacket with Student Name on front. One is included in fees for Incoming Colorguard Members, this would be to purchase an additional or replacement jacket.

Student - Green Pep Shirt (Additional)
$20

Incoming student fees include a green Pep Shirt. Returning students who need a new shirt should select this option. This is a required uniform piece.

Instrument Use Fee - PAY IN FULL
$150

Instrument use fee - Required for Any School Owned Instrument (Oboe | Bassoon | French Horn | Euphonium | Tuba


Instrument Use Fee - Installment 1 of 2
$75

Instrument use fee - Required for Any School Owned Instrument (Oboe | Bassoon | French Horn | Euphonium | Tuba


Wildcat Band Booster Club Membership Dues - Individual
$25

Annual Dues for an Individual 26-27 Season Booster Club Membership (allows ability to vote and be a part of Booster decision making)

Wildcat Band Booster Club Membership Dues - Family
$40

Annual Dues for a Family 26-27 Season Booster Club Membership (allows ability to vote and be a part of Booster decision making)

Wildcat Band Booster Club Membership Dues - Business
$100

Annual Dues for a Business 26-27 Season Booster Club Membership (allows ability to vote and be a part of Booster decision making)

Parent Pep Shirt (Optional)
$30

Optional for parents to purchase a green Pep Shirt. Note - Shirts will be ordered over the summer, we encourage you to order now to ensure availability.

Parent Show Shirt (Optional)
$30

26-27 Show Shirts are optional for parents, student shirts are included in band fees. Note - Shirts will be ordered over the summer and are subject to availability if not pre-ordered (last year we ran out).

Parent - Band Jacket (Optional)
$55

KHS Band Jacket with Parent Name embroidered on front. These are optional and are typically delivered around November.

Parent - Drumline Jacket (Optional)
$60

KHS Drumline Jacket with Parent Name embroidered on front. These are optional and are typically delivered around November.

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