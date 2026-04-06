2026-2027 Central JH PTA Membership

Offered by
Parent/guardian of a current student(s) at Central Junior High
Current student at Central Junior High.
Note: as a student member you will be eligible to apply for the CJH PTA scholarship as a senior.
Principal, Assistant Principals, Teachers, Counselors, Instructional Assistants employed by the campus (not district).
Grandparent of a current Central Junior High student(s).
Members of the community not covered by the options above. E.g. Other district employees , business partners, family relatives, friends, etc.
$
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