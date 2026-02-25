2026 - 2027 Charleston Dragon Robotics's Membership

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Payments will be made in May and July. If you would like to pay the full amount at one time just add twice
Payments will be made in May and July. If you would like to pay the full amount at one time just add twice
Payments will be made in May and July. If you would like to pay the full amount at one time just add twice
Payments will be made in May and July. If you would like to pay the full amount at one time just add twice.
Payments will be made in May and July. If you would like to pay the full amount at one time just add twice.
Payments will be made in May and July. If you would like to pay the full amount at one time just add twice.
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