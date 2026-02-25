Charleston Dragon Robotics

Offered by

Charleston Dragon Robotics

About this shop

2026 - 2027 Charleston Dragon Robotics's Membership

New Bytes
$100

Payments will be made in May and July. If you would like to pay the full amount at one time just add twice

Returning Bytes
$87.50

Payments will be made in May and July. If you would like to pay the full amount at one time just add twice

New FLL
$137.50

Payments will be made in May and July. If you would like to pay the full amount at one time just add twice

Returning FLL
$125

Payments will be made in May and July. If you would like to pay the full amount at one time just add twice.

New FTC
$175

Payments will be made in May and July. If you would like to pay the full amount at one time just add twice.

Returning FTC
$162.50

Payments will be made in May and July. If you would like to pay the full amount at one time just add twice.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!