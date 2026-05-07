2026-2027 Club Officer Workshops (District 24-L)

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About this event
June 6, 2026 - Zoom (11:00 am).
Lions District 24L is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Club President Workshop
Time: Jun 6, 2026 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2714296875?pwd=bx6ThZqxqAQWNbEawNFJtXgPC9uCyi.1&omn=88082345921
Meeting ID: 271 429 6875
Passcode: Roar
---OR---
One tap mobile from smartphone
+16469313860,,2714296875# US
June 6, 2026 Zoom: 1:00PM
Lions District 24L is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Club Secretary
Time: Jun 6, 2026 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2714296875?pwd=bx6ThZqxqAQWNbEawNFJtXgPC9uCyi.1&omn=83840334458
Meeting ID: 271 429 6875
Passcode: Roar
---OR---
One tap mobile from smartphone
+16469313860,,2714296875# US
June 6. 2026 Zoom. Time: 3:00 pm
Lions District 24L is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Club Treasurer Workshop
Time: Jun 6, 2026 03:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2714296875?pwd=bx6ThZqxqAQWNbEawNFJtXgPC9uCyi.1&omn=89334945776
Meeting ID: 271 429 6875
Passcode: Roar
---OR---
One tap mobile on smartphone
+16469313860,,2714296875# US
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