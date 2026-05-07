Lions District 24-L

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Lions District 24-L

About this event

2026-2027 Club Officer Workshops (District 24-L)

Zoom

Club President Workshop
Free

June 6, 2026 - Zoom (11:00 am).

Lions District 24L is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Club President Workshop

Time: Jun 6, 2026 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2714296875?pwd=bx6ThZqxqAQWNbEawNFJtXgPC9uCyi.1&omn=88082345921

 

Meeting ID: 271 429 6875

Passcode: Roar

 

---OR---

 

One tap mobile from smartphone

+16469313860,,2714296875# US

Club Secretary Workshop
Free

June 6, 2026 Zoom: 1:00PM

Lions District 24L is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Club Secretary

Time: Jun 6, 2026 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2714296875?pwd=bx6ThZqxqAQWNbEawNFJtXgPC9uCyi.1&omn=83840334458

 

Meeting ID: 271 429 6875

Passcode: Roar

 

---OR---

 

One tap mobile from smartphone

+16469313860,,2714296875# US

Club Treasurer Workshop
Free

June 6. 2026 Zoom. Time: 3:00 pm

Lions District 24L is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

 

Topic: Club Treasurer Workshop

Time: Jun 6, 2026 03:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2714296875?pwd=bx6ThZqxqAQWNbEawNFJtXgPC9uCyi.1&omn=89334945776

 

Meeting ID: 271 429 6875

Passcode: Roar

 

---OR---

 

One tap mobile on smartphone

+16469313860,,2714296875# US

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