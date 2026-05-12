2026-2027 Co-Op Share

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About the memberships
No expiration
1x donation to cover your full Co-Op Share for the '26/27 school year for your student in Royal Stewarts or Silhouettes.
No expiration
4x donation plan to cover your Co-Op Share for the '26/27 school year for your student in Royal Stewarts or Silhouettes. The total Co-Op Share donation for Royal Stewarts or Silhouettes is $900. If you use this option, please be sure to make four $225 payments to meet your total Co-Op Share donation.
No expiration
1x donation to cover your full Co-Op Share for the '26/27 school year for your student in Highland Heirs.
No expiration
2x donation plan to cover your Co-Op Share for the '26/27 school year for your student in Highland Heirs. The total Co-Op Share donation for Highland Heirs is $500. If you use this option, please be sure to make two $250 payments to meet your total Co-Op Share donation.
No expiration
4x donation plan to cover your Co-Op Share for the '26/27 school year for your student in Highland Heirs. The total Co-Op Share donation for Highland Heirs is $500. If you use this option, please be sure to make four $125 payments to meet your total Co-Op Share donation.
No expiration
If you want to make a payment other than the payment plans suggested above, you may do so here. Your total Co-Op share is $900. If you chose this option, please make sure you complete all payments to meet your total Co-Op share.
No expiration
If you want to make a payment other than the payment plans suggested above, you may do so here. Your total Co-Op share is $500. f you chose this option, please make sure you complete all payments to meet your total Co-Op share.
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