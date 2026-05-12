Glendora High School Choral Boosters

Offered by

Glendora High School Choral Boosters

About the memberships

2026-2027 Co-Op Share

1x Co-Op Share (Royal Stewarts & Silhouettes)
$900

No expiration

1x donation to cover your full Co-Op Share for the '26/27 school year for your student in Royal Stewarts or Silhouettes.

4x Co-Op Share (Royal Stewarts & Silhouettes)
$225

No expiration

4x donation plan to cover your Co-Op Share for the '26/27 school year for your student in Royal Stewarts or Silhouettes. The total Co-Op Share donation for Royal Stewarts or Silhouettes is $900. If you use this option, please be sure to make four $225 payments to meet your total Co-Op Share donation.

1x Co-Op Share (Highland Heirs)
$500

No expiration

1x donation to cover your full Co-Op Share for the '26/27 school year for your student in Highland Heirs.

2x Co-Op Share (Highland Heirs)
$250

No expiration

2x donation plan to cover your Co-Op Share for the '26/27 school year for your student in Highland Heirs. The total Co-Op Share donation for Highland Heirs is $500. If you use this option, please be sure to make two $250 payments to meet your total Co-Op Share donation.

4x Co-Op Share (Highland Heirs)
$125

No expiration

4x donation plan to cover your Co-Op Share for the '26/27 school year for your student in Highland Heirs. The total Co-Op Share donation for Highland Heirs is $500. If you use this option, please be sure to make four $125 payments to meet your total Co-Op Share donation.

Custom Amount- (Royal Stewarts and Silhouettes)
Pay what you can

No expiration

If you want to make a payment other than the payment plans suggested above, you may do so here. Your total Co-Op share is $900. If you chose this option, please make sure you complete all payments to meet your total Co-Op share.

Custom Amount-(Highland Heirs)
Pay what you can

No expiration

If you want to make a payment other than the payment plans suggested above, you may do so here. Your total Co-Op share is $500. f you chose this option, please make sure you complete all payments to meet your total Co-Op share.

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