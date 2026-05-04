Working Food

Hosted by

Working Food

About this event

2026 - 2027 CSA

Early Bird: Monthly Deposit item
Early Bird: Monthly Deposit
$105
Available until Jul 1

Sign up before July 1 to receive one week of veggies free. Your first month’s payment holds your spot and will be applied to your CSA share. Monthly billing will begin in October and continue through April.

Early Bird: Full Season Payment item
Early Bird: Full Season Payment
$1,050
Available until Jul 1

Early bird option! Sign up before July 1 to receive two weeks of veggies free when you prepay for the full season.


If signing up for a full year, you can also mail a check to avoid additional platform fees.


Please make checks payable to Working Food and mail to:
219 NW 10th Ave. 
Gainesville, FL 32601

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!