2026 - 2027 CSA

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About this event
Sign up before July 1 to receive one week of veggies free. Your first month’s payment holds your spot and will be applied to your CSA share. Monthly billing will begin in October and continue through April.
Early bird option! Sign up before July 1 to receive two weeks of veggies free when you prepay for the full season.
If signing up for a full year, you can also mail a check to avoid additional platform fees.
Please make checks payable to Working Food and mail to:
219 NW 10th Ave.
Gainesville, FL 32601
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!