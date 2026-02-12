Marion Community School of the Arts

Hosted by

Marion Community School of the Arts

About this event

2026-2027 CSA Season Tickets

Adult Season Ticket
$110

Adults (Ages 18-59)

1 ticket credit for each show of the CSA season, not including EOY recitals (non-transferable to other shows)

Senior Season Ticket
$75

Senior (Ages 60+)

1 ticket credit for each show of the CSA season, not including EOY recitals (non-transferable to other shows)

Child Season Ticket
$75

Child (Ages 17 and under)

1 ticket credit for each show of the CSA season, not including EOY recitals (non-transferable to other shows)

Add a donation for Marion Community School of the Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!