2026-2027 CSHS Cheer Sponsorships

About this event
*TWO of Ten Games Remaining!*
As of 6/22, remaining game dates include AWAY Varsity games and HOME Freshman/JV games. Dates are being offered to registered & paid sponsors on a first-come, first-served basis
Game Day Giveaway Opportunity
Opportunity to provide game-day giveaway items for specified varsity football game (Must be approved by Cheer Booster Club prior to 8/1), Item should be co-branded with school logo and/or in team colors, Item to be provided by sponsor
Game Day Tickets
Four tickets to the specified sponsor game
Sponsor Recognition
Sponsor logo included on the official game-day throw T-shirts, cheer sponsor stadium banner, and football program cheer sponsor thank you ad
Social Media Sponsor Spotlight
Sponsor highlight on CSHS Cheer Booster Facebook & CSHS Cheer Instagram pages
Summer Cheer Giveaway Opportunity
Opportunity to provide branded promotional items in summer cheer camp goody bags
Sponsor Appreciation Framed Photo
Sponsor Recognition
Sponsor logo included on the official game-day throw T-shirts, cheer sponsor stadium banner, and football program cheer sponsor thank you ad
Social Media Sponsor Spotlight
Sponsor highlight on CSHS Cheer Booster Facebook & CSHS Cheer Instagram pages
Summer Cheer Giveaway Opportunity
Opportunity to provide branded promotional items in summer cheer camp goody bags
Sponsor Appreciation Framed Photo
Sponsor Recognition
Sponsor name listed on cheer sponsor stadium banner and football program cheer sponsor thank you ad
Social Media Sponsor Spotlight
Sponsor recognition on CSHS Cheer Booster Facebook & CSHS Cheer Instagram Pages
Sponsor Appreciation Framed Photo
Sponsor Recognition
Sponsor name listed on football program cheer sponsor thank you ad
Social Media Sponsor Spotlight
Sponsor recognition on CSHS Cheer Booster Facebook & CSHS Cheer Instagram Pages
*FOUR Opportunities Available*
Must be combined with Diamond, Platinum, Gold, or Silver Sponsorship
Sponsor Recognition
Logo exposure on clinic promotional flyer, registration form, and event t-shirts worn by participants at clinic and Varsity pre-game performance
Giveaway Opportunity
Opportunity to provide branded promotional items in cheer clinic goody bags
*TWO Opportunities Available*
Must be combined with Diamond, Platinum, Gold, or Silver Sponsorship
Sponsor Recognition
Logo exposure on banquet invitation and program, 30-second commercial/message during annual cheer banquet (must be submitted by 1/1/27 and approved by CS Cheer Boosters)
Giveaway Opportunity
Opportunity to provide promotional gift to all cheerleaders at banquet (must be provided by sponsor and approved by CS Cheer Boosters)
Must be combined with Diamond, Platinum, Gold, or Silver Sponsorship
One-Hour Meet & Greet with Cheerleaders & Cujo
Special appearance with at least two cheerleaders and Cujo. Date must be mutually agreed upon with at least three-week notice. CS Cheer Booster Executive Board Member(s) will accompany cheerleaders & Cujo to event.
Can be a stand-alone sponsorship or combined with Diamond, Platinum, Gold, or Silver Sponsorship
Sponsor Recognition
Sponsor logo included on 26+ UIL Competition warm-up jerseys, which will be worn at UIL Spirit State Cheer Championship in Fort Worth, Texas in January 2027 and at other CSHS UIL events, at coaches’ direction
Social Media Sponsor Highlight
Special sponsor recognition on jersey unveiling video on CSHS Cheer Booster Facebook & CSHS Cheer Instagram Pages and sponsor recognition on various posts during UIL competition
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