China Spring Cheer Booster Club

Hosted by

China Spring Cheer Booster Club

About this event

2026-2027 CSHS Cheer Sponsorships

Diamond Game-Day Sponsor
$1,000

*TWO of Ten Games Remaining!*

As of 6/22, remaining game dates include AWAY Varsity games and HOME Freshman/JV games. Dates are being offered to registered & paid sponsors on a first-come, first-served basis


Game Day Giveaway Opportunity 

Opportunity to provide game-day giveaway items for specified varsity football game (Must be approved by Cheer Booster Club prior to 8/1), Item should be co-branded with school logo and/or in team colors, Item to be provided by sponsor


Game Day Tickets 

Four tickets to the specified sponsor game


Sponsor Recognition

Sponsor logo included on the official game-day throw T-shirts, cheer sponsor stadium banner, and football program cheer sponsor thank you ad


Social Media Sponsor Spotlight 

Sponsor highlight on CSHS Cheer Booster Facebook & CSHS Cheer Instagram pages


Summer Cheer Giveaway Opportunity

Opportunity to provide branded promotional items in summer cheer camp goody bags


Sponsor Appreciation Framed Photo

Platinum Sponsor
$600

Sponsor Recognition

Sponsor logo included on the official game-day throw T-shirts, cheer sponsor stadium banner, and football program cheer sponsor thank you ad


Social Media Sponsor Spotlight 

Sponsor highlight on CSHS Cheer Booster Facebook & CSHS Cheer Instagram pages


Summer Cheer Giveaway Opportunity

Opportunity to provide branded promotional items in summer cheer camp goody bags


Sponsor Appreciation Framed Photo

Gold Sponsor
$400

Sponsor Recognition

Sponsor name listed on cheer sponsor stadium banner and football program cheer sponsor thank you ad


Social Media Sponsor Spotlight 

Sponsor recognition on CSHS Cheer Booster Facebook & CSHS Cheer Instagram Pages


Sponsor Appreciation Framed Photo

Silver Sponsor
$200

Sponsor Recognition

Sponsor name listed on football program cheer sponsor thank you ad


Social Media Sponsor Spotlight 

Sponsor recognition on CSHS Cheer Booster Facebook & CSHS Cheer Instagram Pages

**Add-On: Cheer Clinic/Cheer Night Sponsor
$400

*FOUR Opportunities Available*

Must be combined with Diamond, Platinum, Gold, or Silver Sponsorship


Sponsor Recognition

Logo exposure on clinic promotional flyer, registration form, and event t-shirts worn by participants at clinic and Varsity pre-game performance


Giveaway Opportunity

Opportunity to provide branded promotional items in cheer clinic goody bags

**Add-On: Cheer Banquet Sponsor
$300

*TWO Opportunities Available*

Must be combined with Diamond, Platinum, Gold, or Silver Sponsorship


Sponsor Recognition

Logo exposure on banquet invitation and program, 30-second commercial/message during annual cheer banquet (must be submitted by 1/1/27 and approved by CS Cheer Boosters)


Giveaway Opportunity

Opportunity to provide promotional gift to all cheerleaders at banquet (must be provided by sponsor and approved by CS Cheer Boosters)

**Add-On: Cheerleader & Cujo Special Appearance
$200

Must be combined with Diamond, Platinum, Gold, or Silver Sponsorship


One-Hour Meet & Greet with Cheerleaders & Cujo

Special appearance with at least two cheerleaders and Cujo. Date must be mutually agreed upon with at least three-week notice. CS Cheer Booster Executive Board Member(s) will accompany cheerleaders & Cujo to event.

Exclusive UIL Cheerleader Jersey Special Underwriter
$2,000

Can be a stand-alone sponsorship or combined with Diamond, Platinum, Gold, or Silver Sponsorship


Sponsor Recognition

Sponsor logo included on 26+ UIL Competition warm-up jerseys, which will be worn at UIL Spirit State Cheer Championship in Fort Worth, Texas in January 2027 and at other CSHS UIL events, at coaches’ direction


Social Media Sponsor Highlight 

Special sponsor recognition on jersey unveiling video on CSHS Cheer Booster Facebook & CSHS Cheer Instagram Pages and sponsor recognition on various posts during UIL competition

Add a donation for China Spring Cheer Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!