2026-2027 CSHS Cheer Sponsorships

*TWO of Ten Games Remaining!*

As of 6/22, remaining game dates include AWAY Varsity games and HOME Freshman/JV games. Dates are being offered to registered & paid sponsors on a first-come, first-served basis





Game Day Giveaway Opportunity

Opportunity to provide game-day giveaway items for specified varsity football game (Must be approved by Cheer Booster Club prior to 8/1), Item should be co-branded with school logo and/or in team colors, Item to be provided by sponsor





Game Day Tickets

Four tickets to the specified sponsor game





Sponsor Recognition

Sponsor logo included on the official game-day throw T-shirts, cheer sponsor stadium banner, and football program cheer sponsor thank you ad





Social Media Sponsor Spotlight

Sponsor highlight on CSHS Cheer Booster Facebook & CSHS Cheer Instagram pages





Summer Cheer Giveaway Opportunity

Opportunity to provide branded promotional items in summer cheer camp goody bags





Sponsor Appreciation Framed Photo