Crown Jewels (NC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

2026-2027 Dues

2026-2027 Dues

Active Member Dues
$775
Available until Mar 18

Standard rate through March 17, 2026 at 11:55 PM ET until a $25 chapter late fee is assessed.

Leave of Absence Dues
$325

LOA must be approved by the chapter first. LOA dues only include National and Foundation. Chapter dues are waived.

Active Member Dues with $25 Late Fee
$800
Available until Mar 31

Includes a $25 chapter late fee and will close down on March 31, 2026 at 11:55 PM ET to allow a few business days for remittance.

Active Member Dues with $125 Late Fee
$900

Includes:

  • $25 chapter late fee
  • $50 Foundation late fee
  • $50 National late fee
$25 Late Fee
$25

For those who pay the standard rate, however, remittance is unable to occur because the other membership requirements are not met prior to March 17, 2026 at 11:55 PM ET

$125 Late Fee
$125

For those who pay the standard rate, however, remittance is unable to occur because the other membership requirements are not met prior to March 31, 2026 at 11:55 PM ET

