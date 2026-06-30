A dark blue background frames a collage of athletic apparel and two smiling young people, one adult male and one young boy, modeling some of the shirts.

Offered by

Kardia Christian Academy

About this shop

2026-2027 Fall Athletic Spirit Shop

Middle School PE Shirt item
Middle School PE Shirt
$20

Required PE shirt for all 6th-8th grade students.

All 6th-8th grade students will receive 1 short sleeve shirt at Eagle Express. Additional shirts are optional.

Kardia Theme Shirt - All In item
Kardia Theme Shirt - All In
$15

Softstyle material

Cooling Towel item
Cooling Towel
$8

Work hard and stay cool with a personalized cooling towel

0
1/4 Zip Pullover item
1/4 Zip Pullover
$30

DriFit material, 1/4 zip pullover. Can be customized with name. Red only available in adult sizes

Athletic Warm Up Shirt item
Athletic Warm Up Shirt
$25

Personalized, lightweight pullover. Red only available in adult sizing

Sport Specific Warm Up Shirt item
Sport Specific Warm Up Shirt
$25

Lightweight pull over

Cross Country Dri-fit Shirt item
Cross Country Dri-fit Shirt
$20

Dri-fit material

Football Dri-fit Shirt item
Football Dri-fit Shirt
$20

Dri-fit material

Kardia Tail Shirt item
Kardia Tail Shirt
$15

Softstyle material

Eagle Nation Shirt item
Eagle Nation Shirt
$15

Softstyle material

Kardia Stripe item
Kardia Stripe
$15

Softstyle material

Eagle Mom Shirt item
Eagle Mom Shirt
$15

Softstyle material

Kardia simple Flag Shirt item
Kardia simple Flag Shirt
$15

Softstyle material

Kardia Fun Shirt item
Kardia Fun Shirt
$15

Softstyle material

Kardia Cheer Shirt item
Kardia Cheer Shirt
$15

Softstyle material

Kardia Tail Sweatshirt item
Kardia Tail Sweatshirt
$20

50/50 fleece blend

Kardia Script Sweatshirt item
Kardia Script Sweatshirt
$20

50/50 fleece blend

Kardia Fun Sweatshirt item
Kardia Fun Sweatshirt
$20

50/50 fleece blend

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!