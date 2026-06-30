2026-2027 Fall Athletic Spirit Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Required PE shirt for all 6th-8th grade students.
All 6th-8th grade students will receive 1 short sleeve shirt at Eagle Express. Additional shirts are optional.
Softstyle material
Work hard and stay cool with a personalized cooling towel
DriFit material, 1/4 zip pullover. Can be customized with name. Red only available in adult sizes
Personalized, lightweight pullover. Red only available in adult sizing
Lightweight pull over
Dri-fit material
Dri-fit material
Softstyle material
Softstyle material
Softstyle material
Softstyle material
Softstyle material
Softstyle material
Softstyle material
50/50 fleece blend
50/50 fleece blend
50/50 fleece blend
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!